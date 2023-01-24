Ever wondered where the best place to eat in Leeds is? Whether that is a swanky restaurant to celebrate a birthday, or you just can’t decide which takeaway to order from on a Friday night. Well, we have rounded up the best rated restaurants and takeaways in Leeds in December according to the Food Standards Agency.

Here are the latest restaurants and takeaways shops in Leeds to be given the full five stars in their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

From posh restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors will visit any premise in the area that prepares, provides or distributes food and report their findings to the FSA. Every few years, the inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then give the premises a rating from 0 to 5.

The food ratings are broken down into the following categories:

5 – hygiene standards are very good;

4 – hygiene standards are good;

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;

2 – some improvement is necessary;

1 – major improvement is necessary;

0 – urgent improvement is required.

If a restaurant or cafe has had a poor review, they do not need to display the rating but are encouraged to do so by the FSA.

Food hygiene ratings in Leeds

The Yorkshire Evening Post has dived into the latest FSA data to see how local restaurants and takeaways performed last month. Here we reveal the Leeds restaurants and takeaways which were given top marks in December 2022.

BFC - Unit 6

Caesars Pizza Takeaway - 40 Selby Road

Volcanic Charcoal Chicken Leeds - 856 York Road

Corner Hut - 15A Cherry Row

My’s Oriental Cuisine - 45 Roseville Road

Ray’s Fish And Chips - 221 Lidgett Lane

Rothwell Tandoori - 1 Woodland Crescent

Simplery - 317 - 319 Roundhay Road

Da Vito Ristorante - 3 York Place

Dijonboys - 10 - 14 Stonegate Road

FoodCycle Leeds Beeston - Hamara Healthy Living Centre

Chellys Deli - 6 Amberton Approach

HEAT Cafe - St Stephens Church Hall

Maes Kitchen - 80 Easy Road

Vincents Cafe - 4 Berking Avenue

Banyan - 60A - 62A Street Lane

Chopan Restaurant - 219 Roundhay Road

Chai Walay Ltd - Unit 5

Grange Park Kitchen - Grange Park Sports Club

WSA Kitchen - Wetherby Sports Association

Lost And Found - 4 Russell Street

