Food hygiene ratings in Leeds: the takeaways & restaurants given top 5-star ratings in December 2022
December’s food hygiene ratings for Leeds have been released so you can work out where is best place to eat near you.
Ever wondered where the best place to eat in Leeds is? Whether that is a swanky restaurant to celebrate a birthday, or you just can’t decide which takeaway to order from on a Friday night. Well, we have rounded up the best rated restaurants and takeaways in Leeds in December according to the Food Standards Agency.
Here are the latest restaurants and takeaways shops in Leeds to be given the full five stars in their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
From posh restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors will visit any premise in the area that prepares, provides or distributes food and report their findings to the FSA. Every few years, the inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then give the premises a rating from 0 to 5.
The food ratings are broken down into the following categories:
- 5 – hygiene standards are very good;
- 4 – hygiene standards are good;
- 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;
- 2 – some improvement is necessary;
- 1 – major improvement is necessary;
- 0 – urgent improvement is required.
If a restaurant or cafe has had a poor review, they do not need to display the rating but are encouraged to do so by the FSA.
Food hygiene ratings in Leeds
The Yorkshire Evening Post has dived into the latest FSA data to see how local restaurants and takeaways performed last month. Here we reveal the Leeds restaurants and takeaways which were given top marks in December 2022.
BFC - Unit 6
Caesars Pizza Takeaway - 40 Selby Road
Volcanic Charcoal Chicken Leeds - 856 York Road
Corner Hut - 15A Cherry Row
My’s Oriental Cuisine - 45 Roseville Road
Ray’s Fish And Chips - 221 Lidgett Lane
Rothwell Tandoori - 1 Woodland Crescent
Simplery - 317 - 319 Roundhay Road
Da Vito Ristorante - 3 York Place
Dijonboys - 10 - 14 Stonegate Road
FoodCycle Leeds Beeston - Hamara Healthy Living Centre
Chellys Deli - 6 Amberton Approach
HEAT Cafe - St Stephens Church Hall
Maes Kitchen - 80 Easy Road
Vincents Cafe - 4 Berking Avenue
Banyan - 60A - 62A Street Lane
Chopan Restaurant - 219 Roundhay Road
Chai Walay Ltd - Unit 5
Grange Park Kitchen - Grange Park Sports Club
WSA Kitchen - Wetherby Sports Association
Lost And Found - 4 Russell Street
KTA Cafe And Bar - Unit 2B Ground Floor