Food banks Leeds: where are they located, what is the criteria and how can I help my local food bank?
Here’s a full list of every food bank that is open in Leeds.
The cost of living crisis is rife in the UK - Leeds is no different.
With so many people struggling to make ends meet, more and more are being pushed into using foodbanks.
As such, we’ve put together this list of every foodbank in Leeds, so you can find which one is most local to you.
For more detail, you can take a look at this foodbank map provided by Leeds City Council.
Full list of all foodbanks in Leeds
Otley Action for Older People
Older People’s Welfare Centre, Crossgate, Otley, Leeds
Wetherby and District Foodbank
Barleyfields Community Centre, Barleyfields Road, Wetherby, West Yorkshire.
Guiseley Community Foundation
c/o Yeadon Westfield Junior School, New Road, Yeadon, Leeds.
Older People’s in Action Locally - Lunch Club
Welcome in Community Centre, Leeds.
Horsforth Food Hub
St Margaret’s Parish Centre, Church Lane, Horsforth.
St Edmund’s Church
The Vicarage, Leeds.
Leeds South and East Foodbank
St Richards Church, Ramshead Hill, Seacroft.
Give A Gift
Roundhay Road resource centre, 233-237 Roundhay Road, Leeds.
InterACT Pantry Meanwood
Meanwood Community Centre, Leeds.
St Martins Church - Black Health Initiative
315 Chapeltown Road, Leeds.
Kirkstall Valley Development Trust
Unit 11, Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park, Bridge Road.
Soup and More Foodbank
14 Oakland Place, Leeds.
CATCH
Ark, Hovingham Avenue.
Barca
Unit 2a , Northside Exchange, Wyther Lane, Leeds.
Feel Good Factor
Feel Good Factor, Leeds.
St Giles Trust Food Pantry
Leeds Media Centre, 21 Saville Mount, Leeds.
St Vincent’s Support Centre
Curtis Building, 4 Berking Avenue, Leeds.
FoodCycle Leeds Harehills
St Aidan’s Church Hall, Harehills, Leeds.
Bramley Food Bank
Bramley Community Centre, Waterloo Lane, Bramley, Leeds.
Blessed of the Father
53 Cardigan Lane, Leeds.
Rainbow Junktion Cafe
Based at All Hallows Church, 24 Regent Terrace, Leeds.
Hyde Park Source
Hyde Park Source, 2 Rosebank Road, Leeds.
Love in a Box - Cultural Foodbank
9 Woodsley Road, Woodhouse, Leeds.
Healthy Holidays
Unit 3, Pudsey, Leeds.
Space2
Space2, The Old Fire Station, Gipton Approach, Leeds.
Leeds Central Salvation Army
Nile Street, Leeds.
Lighthouse
St George’s Church, Great George Street, Leeds.
Armley Community Hub & Library, Leeds City Council
Armley Community Hub & Library, 2 Stocks Hill, Armley, Leeds.
Pudsey Community Project
Pudsey Parish Church, Church Lane, Pudsey.
Zarach Food Club
Bridge Community Church, Rider Street, Burmantofts, Leeds.
Leeds South and East Foodbank
Four Square Church, 41 Ings Road.
Leeds South and East Foodbank
St Wilfrid’s Church, Selby Road, Halton.
St Vincent’s
4 Berking Avenue, Leeds.
Complete Woman CIC
20 Shannon Street, Leeds.
Food Bank/Food Store Project
New Wortley Community Centre, Leeds.
Holbeck Foodbank
Holbeck Community Centre, Leeds.
Slung Low Foodbank
The Holbeck, Jenkinson Lawn’s, Leeds.
South Leeds Church of the Nazarene Foodbank
Church of the Nazarene, 2 Hunslet Hall Road, Leeds.
Involve Leeds
Salvation House, 1 Whitfield Avenue, Leeds.
Watsonia Food Pantry
Watsonia Building, Cross Flatts Park, Beeston, Leeds.
Hamara Healthy Living Centre
Tempest Road, Beeston, Leeds.
Leeds South and East Foodbank
St Andrew’s Church, Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds.
Leeds South and East Foodbank
Unit 18 Millshaw Park Avenue, Millshaw Park Industrial Estate.
Leeds South and East Foodbank
St John and St Barnabas Church, Belle Isle Road, Belle Isle.
Leeds South and East Foodbank
Drighlington Methodist Church, King Street, Drighlington.
Cranmore Food Pantry
Cranmore and Raylands Community Centre, Cranmore Drive, Belle Isle, Leeds.
Parochial Food Pantry
St Mary’s Parochial Hall, North Lingwell Road, Middleton, Leeds.
St Cross Church Foodbank
Acre Road, Leeds.
Leeds South and East Foodbank
St Paul’s Anglican Church, King Street, Morley.
Middleton Family Food Pantry
258-262 Sissons Road, Middleton, Leeds.
What’s the criteria to receive a food parcel?
Some independent foodbanks won’t require anything for you to get food from them - you can just turn up and get what you need.
However, others may require a foodbank voucher or a referral. To get this, you can contact the citizens’ advice bureau on 0808 223 1133.
How can I support my local foodbank?
If you’d like to make a donation to your local foodbank, there are several ways of going about it.
Firstly, you can visit them directly and drop off some food that way. As well as this, most supermarkets have a collection near the exit where you can leave unwanted food items - these will be taken to a foodbank.
You can also make a donation at schools or churches if they have a collection point.