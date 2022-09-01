Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost of living crisis is rife in the UK - Leeds is no different.

With so many people struggling to make ends meet, more and more are being pushed into using foodbanks.

As such, we’ve put together this list of every foodbank in Leeds, so you can find which one is most local to you.

For more detail, you can take a look at this foodbank map provided by Leeds City Council.

Full list of all foodbanks in Leeds

Otley Action for Older People

Older People’s Welfare Centre, Crossgate, Otley, Leeds

Wetherby and District Foodbank

Barleyfields Community Centre, Barleyfields Road, Wetherby, West Yorkshire.

Guiseley Community Foundation

c/o Yeadon Westfield Junior School, New Road, Yeadon, Leeds.

Older People’s in Action Locally - Lunch Club

Welcome in Community Centre, Leeds.

Horsforth Food Hub

St Margaret’s Parish Centre, Church Lane, Horsforth.

St Edmund’s Church

The Vicarage, Leeds.

Leeds South and East Foodbank

St Richards Church, Ramshead Hill, Seacroft.

Give A Gift

Roundhay Road resource centre, 233-237 Roundhay Road, Leeds.

InterACT Pantry Meanwood

Meanwood Community Centre, Leeds.

St Martins Church - Black Health Initiative

315 Chapeltown Road, Leeds.

Kirkstall Valley Development Trust

Unit 11, Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park, Bridge Road.

Soup and More Foodbank

14 Oakland Place, Leeds.

CATCH

Ark, Hovingham Avenue.

Barca

Unit 2a , Northside Exchange, Wyther Lane, Leeds.

Feel Good Factor

Feel Good Factor, Leeds.

St Giles Trust Food Pantry

Leeds Media Centre, 21 Saville Mount, Leeds.

St Vincent’s Support Centre

Curtis Building, 4 Berking Avenue, Leeds.

FoodCycle Leeds Harehills

St Aidan’s Church Hall, Harehills, Leeds.

Bramley Food Bank

Bramley Community Centre, Waterloo Lane, Bramley, Leeds.

Blessed of the Father

53 Cardigan Lane, Leeds.

Rainbow Junktion Cafe

Based at All Hallows Church, 24 Regent Terrace, Leeds.

Hyde Park Source

Hyde Park Source, 2 Rosebank Road, Leeds.

Love in a Box - Cultural Foodbank

9 Woodsley Road, Woodhouse, Leeds.

Healthy Holidays

Unit 3, Pudsey, Leeds.

Space2

Space2, The Old Fire Station, Gipton Approach, Leeds.

Leeds Central Salvation Army

Nile Street, Leeds.

Lighthouse

St George’s Church, Great George Street, Leeds.

Armley Community Hub & Library, Leeds City Council

Armley Community Hub & Library, 2 Stocks Hill, Armley, Leeds.

Pudsey Community Project

Pudsey Parish Church, Church Lane, Pudsey.

Zarach Food Club

Bridge Community Church, Rider Street, Burmantofts, Leeds.

Leeds South and East Foodbank

Four Square Church, 41 Ings Road.

Leeds South and East Foodbank

St Wilfrid’s Church, Selby Road, Halton.

St Vincent’s

4 Berking Avenue, Leeds.

Complete Woman CIC

20 Shannon Street, Leeds.

Food Bank/Food Store Project

New Wortley Community Centre, Leeds.

Holbeck Foodbank

Holbeck Community Centre, Leeds.

Slung Low Foodbank

The Holbeck, Jenkinson Lawn’s, Leeds.

South Leeds Church of the Nazarene Foodbank

Church of the Nazarene, 2 Hunslet Hall Road, Leeds.

Involve Leeds

Salvation House, 1 Whitfield Avenue, Leeds.

Watsonia Food Pantry

Watsonia Building, Cross Flatts Park, Beeston, Leeds.

Hamara Healthy Living Centre

Tempest Road, Beeston, Leeds.

Leeds South and East Foodbank

St Andrew’s Church, Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds.

Leeds South and East Foodbank

Unit 18 Millshaw Park Avenue, Millshaw Park Industrial Estate.

Leeds South and East Foodbank

St John and St Barnabas Church, Belle Isle Road, Belle Isle.

Leeds South and East Foodbank

Drighlington Methodist Church, King Street, Drighlington.

Cranmore Food Pantry

Cranmore and Raylands Community Centre, Cranmore Drive, Belle Isle, Leeds.

Parochial Food Pantry

St Mary’s Parochial Hall, North Lingwell Road, Middleton, Leeds.

St Cross Church Foodbank

Acre Road, Leeds.

Leeds South and East Foodbank

St Paul’s Anglican Church, King Street, Morley.

Middleton Family Food Pantry

258-262 Sissons Road, Middleton, Leeds.

What’s the criteria to receive a food parcel?

Some independent foodbanks won’t require anything for you to get food from them - you can just turn up and get what you need.

However, others may require a foodbank voucher or a referral. To get this, you can contact the citizens’ advice bureau on 0808 223 1133 .

How can I support my local foodbank?

If you’d like to make a donation to your local foodbank, there are several ways of going about it.

Firstly, you can visit them directly and drop off some food that way. As well as this, most supermarkets have a collection near the exit where you can leave unwanted food items - these will be taken to a foodbank.