Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This inviting Greek restaurant offers a slice of the Mediterranean right in the heart of Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zorbas Bar and Grill, in Cross Gates, is run by head chef Besmir Sechou, who brings years of culinary expertise and a deep-rooted passion for Greek cuisine to the table.

The 36-year-old grew up on the idyllic Greek island of Tinos, a place that played a pivotal role in shaping his love for cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Besmir Sechou, 36, head chef at Zorbas Bar and Grill in Cross Gates, brings years of culinary expertise to the table. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Born in Albania, he moved to the island as a child and spent his formative years watching his mother, a chef, work her magic in the kitchen. His early passion for cooking led him to train at the prestigious Le Monde cooking school.

And from there, his career flourished as he climbed the ranks to become head chef at a high-end restaurant on his home island before moving to Athens to hone his craft further.

In 2012, he moved to the UK to join his cousins at Zorbas.

“After a year, it was really successful,” said Besmir. “There was even a queue outside. We were a small restaurant, not a big chain, so we were cooking all of the dishes from scratch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zorbas celebrates traditional Greek and Mediterranean flavours. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

After a three-year stint at Côte Brasserie, where he rose from sous chef to head chef, Besmir returned to Zorbas with a new vision, taking over the restaurant with his sister Giona in 2019.

Together, they have built the venue into a dining destination beloved by locals and visitors alike.

The restaurant’s vibrant menu celebrates traditional Greek and Mediterranean flavours, from classic dishes like moussaka and kleftiko to creative specials that entice regular customers..

“We always have specials,” said Besmir. “At the moment, there’s red snapper - and there’s mussels with garlic and double cream. We always use Greek ingredients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dedication to authenticity extends to sourcing. Zorbas imports key ingredients like yoghurt, cheese and Kalamata olives directly from Greece while supporting local suppliers like neighbouring Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers.

Zorbas has become a favourite in Cross Gates. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“You’re not going to find a lot of the dishes on our menu in other Greek restaurants,” said Besmir. Unlike establishments focused on Greek street food, Zorbas offers a rich array of home-style dishes that showcase the depth of Greek cuisine.

Running a restaurant in today’s financial climate isn’t without its challenges. Besmir said: “It starts with our guests, because if bills and mortgages are going up, they’ll have less money to spend on going to restaurants.

“The prices are going up for us too. But we have managed to keep our dishes at reasonable prices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the hurdles, he remained optimistic about Cross Gates’ growing food scene.

“There are many other restaurants in Cross Gates now, but I like that - because as long as there are restaurants, more people will come to the area,” he said. “It’s like a little town.”

For Besmir, Cross Gates isn’t just where he works. He continued: “Cross Gates feels like my home. I love this area. For as long as I live in Leeds, I will live in Cross Gates.”