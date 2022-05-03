Yorkshire distillery launches rare, unrepeatable single malt whisky

Spirit of Yorkshire Whisky director Joe Clark with Filey Bay Double Oak #1 Special Release

The single malt whisky is Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery's first whisky that has been matured in virgin oak casks.

The new whisky was matured in ex-bourbon casks before a secondary maturation in lightly charred, custom made and new, oak casks.

Spirit of Yorkshire director and co-founder David Thompson said: "Filey Bay Double Oak #1 is a distinctive and unusual single malt, created by maturing our single malt whisky in both ex-bourbon and virgin oak casks.

"Very different from anything we've released before, the virgin oak brings fruity and spicy notes, whilst the ex-bourbon casks balance this with vanilla and toffee flavours."

Because the oak was new and the casks had not previously held spirit, the team at the distillery needed to sample, nose and taste the whisky frequently to ensure that the balance of the whisky was maintained. At the beginning of the secondary maturation, the casks were checked monthly, then week by week, as their influence on the whisky grew.

"As these special casks matured in our warehouse it became clear they were imbuing our whisky with some really amazing and exciting flavours, pronounced fruity notes and soft, sweet, nutty, bread-like flavours lifted out of the glass with every sample taken.

"After just 10 months in the virgin oak, a whisky emerged that was unlike any of our releases so far. With only eight casks finally making this batch, this whisky is unrepeatable, incredibly rare, and absolutely delicious," said Spirit of Yorkshire's Whisky director Joe Clark.

Filey Bay Double Oak #1, 46% ABV costs £70 and is packaged in a Special Release tube. It is available from the distillery shop, online at spiritofyorkshire.com and from selected specialist retailers nationwide. It is described as being ‘fruity and spicy with flavours of cream soda, banana bread, pineapple sweets and toasted oak.'

There are only 2000 bottles available.