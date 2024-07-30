Yorkshire Day 2024: Everywhere you should visit to celebrate God's Own County including Silver's Deli
There’s nowt that makes me prouder of Yorkshire than its folk and its food. And if ever we needed an excuse to eat grub from here, August 1 is the day.
I’ll be celebrating Yorkshire Day with the boys at LDC Radio as we plan our Ibiza adventures, gigging out there.
I will be heading to Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers, in the Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield, to get the meat for my roast that evening.
I’m quite simple with my food - I just like good quality - and so, I’ll make a stop to buy some Yorkshires from the Real Yorkshire Pudding Company.
While out, I think I might buy myself a new cap from t’old Frank Bird, in Cross Square, Wakefield, because I’ve been rocking the flat caps lately.
But to celebrate your Yorkshire Day, I’d recommend sampling some of the finest local grub and supporting Yorkshire independents where possible.
Head down to Miners Fisheries in Clough Street, Morley, for your fish and chip fix. I recommend it often - and that’s simply because it’s one of the best.
Alternatively, visit George A Green Fisheries, in Lupset, Wakefield, and try their fish cakes.
If you’re out with the family, William’s Den in Hull is the perfect place to spend the day. They do an epic Yorkshire pizza, a range of sandwiches and even a roast.
The Moo Cafe at Farmer Copleys, in Pontefract, is brilliant but the farm shop is also a great place to buy fresh ingredients if you want to enjoy a home cooked meal.
I’d also recommend visiting Silver’s Deli, in Stanningley Road, Bramley, too for their beef brisket.
A trip to the Yorkshire Brasserie at Tileyard North in Wakefield is always worth it, if you are after something special.
In Leeds, visit Chef Jono at his New Briggate restaurant - he creates some cracking dishes.
The menu at Rudding Park, in Harrogate, is impressive - I had dinner there as I won a night on the Yorkshire Awards raffle.
I have huge respect for Stephanie Moon who consults there. She is one of the fellow judges at the YEP awards too.
Anyway, happy Yorkshire Day to God’s Own County.
