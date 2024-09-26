Yorkshire and Brazilian breweries combine to launch new dark ale
- Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery collaborates with São Paulo’s all-female brewery ‘Brapas Cervejaria Artesanal’, to deliver a unique dark ale that combines Yorkshire tradition with Japanese and Brazilian influences.
Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery has launched its latest limited-edition brew, Riggwelter: Cherry & Cacao, which is now available exclusively through Beer52 subscription boxes.
This special release sees the beloved Riggwelter reinvented in collaboration with Nipo-Brazilian brewery ‘Japas Cervejaria Artesanal’, creating a dark ale that brings together rich Yorkshire heritage with the vibrant flavours of Japan and Brazil.
Riggwelter: Cherry & Cacao is a strong dark ale with a 6.0% ABV, crafted with fresh Dales water from Masham, Yorkshire. It boasts a dark ruby appearance and offers an enticing aroma of complex chocolate notes balanced by sweet, subtle cherry.
Brewed with cacao nibs and fresh cherry juice, this beer delivers a distinctive flavour profile where the deep, dark maltiness is complemented by rich chocolate and lifted by sweet cherry undertones, finishing dry and refreshingly.
Jo Theakston, Executive Director of Black Sheep Brewery, commented: "We’re incredibly excited to see Riggwelter: Cherry & Cacao featured in Beer52 subscription boxes. This collaboration with a Japanese-Brazillian brewery has allowed us to push the boundaries of what a Yorkshire ale can be, blending our brewing heritage with global influences. It’s a brew that tells a story and invites beer lovers to experience Riggwelter in a completely new way."
“Japas Cervejaria Artesanal, featuring an all-female brewing team and known for its innovative use of Japanese and Brazilian ingredients, brings a fresh perspective to our latest collaboration, enriching the classic Riggwelter with unique flavours and a shared passion for storytelling through brewing.”
In addition to Beer52, Riggwelter: Cherry & Cacao is also available for purchase through the Black Sheep Brewery Shop in 330ml cans, priced at £28.00 for a pack of 12. This dark ale pairs perfectly with rich desserts such as Dark Forest Gateaux, making it a standout choice for those looking to explore new taste experiences this season.
