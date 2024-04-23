York’s Trio Kitchen and Bar launches new menu from Michelin Star chefs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located on Whip-ma Whop-ma Gate, in York city centre, the Turkish restaurant recently held a launch event to celebrate its updated bistro menu from Michelin Star chefs and the opening of its beautiful new rooftop terrace.

The popular event showcased the new menu items with inspiration coming straight from Istanbul, new drinks, and the chance to talk to Aydin & the team behind all the ideas.

From freshly made in-house yoghurts and cheeses, to authentic cured cuts of meat and a traditional herb blend, Trio’s menu reflects the rich flavours and vibrant spirit of Turkish cuisine.

The new menu consists of modern Turkish dishes, including Fire ‘n’ zest fresh Mussels, Mixed herb Ezine cheese, homemade beef koftas, and tomato chilli chicken skewers.

Trio is back open as of today, for everyone to come in and try the new menu and enjoy sunny days up on the roof terrace for both food and drinks.

Launched in 2020, the restaurant struggled to hit its stride due to covid, Trio originally served a Tapas menu, but has recently pivoted to a bistro style menu.

Mert Simsek, general manager said: “I am delighted with the response we have had so far and would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who attended our event last night.

“We invite anyone to come and try our new menu at Trio where we’re aiming to bring a taste of Istanbul straight to York, when you visit, don’t forget to check out our rooftop terrace and soak up the sun this summer!”