From mouth-watering moussaka to hearty gyros and tasty meze platters, it's comfort food at its best. Here are the best restaurants in Leeds for Greek food, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. The Agora
The Agora offers mouth-watering Greek and Turkish dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. Choose from hearty mains such as chicken souvlaki and lamb moussaka, or go big with the signature Agora meze, filled with a selection of mains and starters.
2. La Bistro
La Bistro is a family-run Mediterranean kitchen in Horsforth offers Greek, Turkish and Italian-inspired dishes. The La Bistro meze platter for two includes a delicious selection of hot and cold starters including halloumi, cheesy peppers, tzatziki and grilled garlic sausage.
3. Zorbas Bar and Grill
Located in the heart of Cross Gates, Zorbas Bar and Grill is a family-run restaurant bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to diners in east Leeds. The menu includes classic meat dishes with steak, lamb ribs and chicken, traditional Greek moussaka and Mediterranean-inspired pasta, risotto and fish dishes. Pictured is head chef and owner Besmir
4. Fikos
Fikos Mediterranean Kitchen serves delicious Greek and Turkish food in Guiseley. The offering includes classics such as kleftiko, moussaka and kebabs, a pizza menu and a range of fish dishes served with saute potatoes or rice.
Photo: Google