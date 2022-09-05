Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Hearle, head chef at Wapentake, has worked at the city centre bar for almost eight years.

His wealth of experience has made him an expert in the field of Yorkshires, and he has been kind enough to share his technique with Yorkshire Evening Post’s readers.

“I love it here,” said Brian, speaking from the Wapentake’s kitchen. “I have passion for my food, especially Yorkshire puddings.

How do you make the best Yorkshire puddings? Brian knows...

"The old secret of Yorkshire puddings is making sure that all ingredients are mixed together at the same time as the seasoning.

"Also, straight into hot oil in the oven and watch them rise – not cold oil, because it won’t work.”

He starts with six eggs, 300ml of milk, seasoning and 300g of plain flour, before stirring the whole lot together.

"It doesn’t have to be completely smooth,” he adds. “It’s always nice to have that little bit of lump in it, because when you leave it for half and hour, it’s magic and it will come out lovely.

"The longer you leave it, the better it is!”

He then places the puds on the middle shelf at 220 degrees, which allows for a lovely, golden brown finish.

Wapentake supervisor Elliot Nicholls added: “You want something to hold the juice and a lot of people like that you can put a little pool of gravy in the Yorkshire pudding!