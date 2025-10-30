'We've turned our Leeds United pub into a spooky Halloween spectacle'

When pub landlady Gina Saint was a little girl her dad loved to carve out some extra special fun at Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’d transform their house into a Spooktacular castle and it was a tradition she was keen to continue.

So when her and Paul Corbett took over the running of The Butterbowl, in Farnley, Leeds, 18 months ago it was a Halloween tradition she wanted to keep alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo have now transformed the pub into a a den of spooky surprises and have gone all out with turrets too.

A spooky visitor to the Butterbowl in Farnley, Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Gina told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “When I was 11 my dad decked out the house.

“We had a DJ and a fog machine going and made a castle outside the house.

“I've always wanted to recreate it so when we got the pub we decided to recreate it.

“It's fun for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Butterbowl has been transformed into a spooky spectacle. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

There will be a children’s Halloween party on Friday from 4pm complete with trick-of-treating, games and a costume contest.

And on the Saturday evening there will be an adults’ Halloween party from 8pm with live music, cocktails and prizes for the best costumes.

For the pair it’s about creating a sense of community and bringing people together through laughter to make memories - as well as supporting local hospitality.

The Butterbowl has had a spooky makeover for Halloween. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Paul said: “It's massive that people show their support for local pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hospitality is struggling. And for us it’s bringing people back into the pubs and really bringing back that community spirit.

“We’re about bringing Halloween to life and everyone getting involved with stuff.

"It's about making it fun."