The pubs are introducing four boneless chicken dishes, each served in a basket, as well as a new char-grilled chicken dish with chicken gravy and the option of mashed potato, chips or jacket potato.

To coincide with the new menu launch on Wednesday (30 March), the pubs will be reintroducing Steak Club on Tuesday and Curry Club on Thursday.

Becketts Bank is one of the thirteen pubs getting a new menu next week. Photo: James Hardisty

Three new curries are being added to the range on offer: chicken korma, sweet potato curry, chicken vindaloo.

Customers will also be able to enjoy two new side dishes; an onion bhaji and vegetable samosa.

Two new meals are being added to the Steak Club; gammon (5 ounce and 10 ounce options) with eggs, served with peas and mushroom, half a tomato, with the choice of chips or jacket potato.

A number of healthy options have also been added to the new-look menu.

In addition, a small pancakes dish, smashed avocado muffin and chicken and maple-cured bacon salad are available.

The pubs are also updating their children’s menu with a new healthy dessert option, as well as an apple bag added to the free fruit options for all children’s meals.

The pubs launching this new menu on Wednesday 30 March are as follows:

Becketts Bank in Park Row

Wetherspoons in Leeds City Station

The Cuthbert Brodrick in Portland Crescent

The Hedley Verity in Woodhouse Lane

Stick or Twist in Merrion Way

The Golden Beam in Headingley Lane, Headingley

The Crossed Shuttle in Manor House Street, Pudsey

The Three Hulats in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton

The Picture House in Queen Street, Morley

The Clothier's Arms in High Street, Yeadon

The Briggate in Main Street, Garforth

The Old Unicorn in Town Street, Bramley

The Charles Henry Roe in Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates.