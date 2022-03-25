Wetherspoons pubs in Leeds launch a new menu next week with healthier options for children
Thirteen Wetherspoon pubs in and around Leeds are launching a range of new meals next week.
The pubs are introducing four boneless chicken dishes, each served in a basket, as well as a new char-grilled chicken dish with chicken gravy and the option of mashed potato, chips or jacket potato.
Read More
To coincide with the new menu launch on Wednesday (30 March), the pubs will be reintroducing Steak Club on Tuesday and Curry Club on Thursday.
Three new curries are being added to the range on offer: chicken korma, sweet potato curry, chicken vindaloo.
Customers will also be able to enjoy two new side dishes; an onion bhaji and vegetable samosa.
Two new meals are being added to the Steak Club; gammon (5 ounce and 10 ounce options) with eggs, served with peas and mushroom, half a tomato, with the choice of chips or jacket potato.
A number of healthy options have also been added to the new-look menu.
In addition, a small pancakes dish, smashed avocado muffin and chicken and maple-cured bacon salad are available.
The pubs are also updating their children’s menu with a new healthy dessert option, as well as an apple bag added to the free fruit options for all children’s meals.
The pubs launching this new menu on Wednesday 30 March are as follows:
Becketts Bank in Park Row
Wetherspoons in Leeds City Station
The Cuthbert Brodrick in Portland Crescent
The Hedley Verity in Woodhouse Lane
Stick or Twist in Merrion Way
The Golden Beam in Headingley Lane, Headingley
The Crossed Shuttle in Manor House Street, Pudsey
The Three Hulats in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton
The Picture House in Queen Street, Morley
The Clothier's Arms in High Street, Yeadon
The Briggate in Main Street, Garforth
The Old Unicorn in Town Street, Bramley
The Charles Henry Roe in Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.