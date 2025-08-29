This video More videos

They have scooped a top Curry of the Year award - and now they are showing us how they make their signature dish.

Bengal Lounge Wetherby received the award for Local Restaurant of the Year 2025 at for the 14th English Curry Awards 2025, the prestigious culinary event that celebrates the finest talents in the English curry industry.

The restaurant’s delighted owner Bhoktiar Hussain said: “We are overjoyed that our Indian restaurant has won the honourable English Curry Awards 2025 Local restaurant of the year.

The Bengal Lounge Wetherby restaurant’s delighted owner Bhoktiar Hussain receives the award in the 14th English Curry Awards. (Picture contributed)

"It means the world to us. Without the commitment, enthusiasm, and labour of our incredible team, from the kitchen to the front of house, this accomplishment would not have been possible.

"Our chef and business partner deserve special recognition for their skill and dedication in creating Bengal Lounge into what it is today."

“Above all, we would want to sincerely thank our amazing customers, whose unwavering love, support, and commitment have been the key to our success."You deserve this award as much as we do.”

Located at 31 High Street in Wetherby, the Bengal Lounge - originally opened in 2015 - serves a flavourful selection of Indian and Bangladeshi dishes, offering a culinary journey through South Asia. It offers sit-in, takeaway and delivery

The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony which took place on the 11th of August at the Eastside Rooms, Birmingham. The ceremony saw the nation’s curry connoisseurs gathering together to recognize and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.