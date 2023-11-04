Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Watch as we visit Michael O'Hare in his Michelin-starred Leeds restaurant

We visited Michael O’Hare at his Leeds restaurant The Man Behind The Curtain ahead of its rebrand.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 4th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Michelin-starred restaurant will close at the end of the year, before reopening as Psycho Sandbar in the same site in Vicar Lane. The Great British Menu judge said the rebrand was influenced by Brexit, the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, which have transformed the food and drink industry.

The restaurant is taking bookings for its current menu until December 31, when it will close for a short period in January for a refurbishment before reopening as Psycho Sandbar.

We spoke to the top chef about his new ideas, handing back his Michelin star and why it’s never been a better time to become a chef. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.

Related topics:MichelinLeedsBrexitVicar Lane