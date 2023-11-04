Watch as we visit Michael O'Hare in his Michelin-starred Leeds restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Michelin-starred restaurant will close at the end of the year, before reopening as Psycho Sandbar in the same site in Vicar Lane. The Great British Menu judge said the rebrand was influenced by Brexit, the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, which have transformed the food and drink industry.
The restaurant is taking bookings for its current menu until December 31, when it will close for a short period in January for a refurbishment before reopening as Psycho Sandbar.
We spoke to the top chef about his new ideas, handing back his Michelin star and why it’s never been a better time to become a chef. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.