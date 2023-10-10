Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Tuana Guiseley: New Leeds restaurant offers taste of the Mediterranean with authentic Turkish and Greek dishes

A luxurious new restaurant in Leeds is welcoming diners for an authentic taste of the Mediterranean.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:46 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:47 BST

Tuana, in The Green, Guiseley, is serving up an impressive array of Turkish and Greek dishes using the freshest produce and classic techniques.

It first opened back in January, but a leak forced bosses to close the venue for almost a year.

Now the doors have reopened for customers to enjoy flavours from across the world and experience the restaurant’s elegant botanical theme.

Owner Hakan Ulke, 33, runs the venue, which is part of the same chain as Tuana in Adel, as well as Bacchus in Morley.

He said: “This is our biggest restaurant and we wanted customers to be able to get the traditional Turkish and Greek experience. It’s more modern than before and we’ve given it a fine dining feel.”

Here are some of the best pictures of Tuana in its first week back –

Tuana, in The Green, Guiseley, first opened back in January, but had to close down for nine months because of a leak. Now, it is ready to wow customers with its chic interior that has undergone a huge makeover.

Tuana, in The Green, Guiseley, first opened back in January, but had to close down for nine months because of a leak. Now, it is ready to wow customers with its chic interior that has undergone a huge makeover.

The restaurant promises to serve up fresh Mediterranean flavours using fresh produce as well as specialty ingredients imported from Turkey.

The restaurant promises to serve up fresh Mediterranean flavours using fresh produce as well as specialty ingredients imported from Turkey.

A well-stocked bar is sure to impress visitors this week as the venue celebrates its reopening in Guiseley.

A well-stocked bar is sure to impress visitors this week as the venue celebrates its reopening in Guiseley.

Owner Hakan Ulke explained that Tuana in Guiseley is his largest restaurant, with the most luxurious feel.

Owner Hakan Ulke explained that Tuana in Guiseley is his largest restaurant, with the most luxurious feel.

