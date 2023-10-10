Tuana Guiseley: New Leeds restaurant offers taste of the Mediterranean with authentic Turkish and Greek dishes
Tuana, in The Green, Guiseley, is serving up an impressive array of Turkish and Greek dishes using the freshest produce and classic techniques.
It first opened back in January, but a leak forced bosses to close the venue for almost a year.
Now the doors have reopened for customers to enjoy flavours from across the world and experience the restaurant’s elegant botanical theme.
Owner Hakan Ulke, 33, runs the venue, which is part of the same chain as Tuana in Adel, as well as Bacchus in Morley.
He said: “This is our biggest restaurant and we wanted customers to be able to get the traditional Turkish and Greek experience. It’s more modern than before and we’ve given it a fine dining feel.”
Here are some of the best pictures of Tuana in its first week back –