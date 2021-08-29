The terrace at one of Adel's newest independent bistros may be a little chillier than Greece, but on a warm summer night you could almost be fooled into thinking you were abroad.

Tuana Bistro launched late in 2019, specialising in Turkish and Greek cuisine with a twist. And while its first year saw a turbulent time for hospitality nationwide, here they have adapted to thrive.

Brand new warm wooden decking now encircles the tiny bistro, creating a spacious outdoor space complete with climbing vines and twinkling lights. Heat lamps help, in re-creating that Mediterranean feel, to the subtle tune of Turkish music that plays softly in the background.

Little Oliver..... Tuana Bistro in Adel.

Traditional dishes dominate the menu, but with options for pizza and pasta that seemed too tasty not to try as they floated past on their way to other tables. With two courses for £16.99, Sunday to Thursday, it is very reasonably priced too.

Eventually we settled on starters; succulent king prawns served with a rich tomato sauce, juicy and fresh with just a hint of fiery chilli. Sigara boreji, which is a Turkish twist on cheese rolls, saw huge helpings of feta wrapped in spinach parcels and surrounded with crisp filo pastry.

Compliments of the chef was a moreish 'bubble bread', a hot loaf fresh from the oven with light garlic butter.

Tuana Bistro

Recreating al-fresco space

Mains specialities included lamb cutlets served with almonds, sultanas and apricots and a meze platter which looked well worth a try. It was the beef stifado that drew the eye though, a meltingly slow-cooked stew in a rich red wine sauce, served with a side of sautéed potatoes.

And a lobster ravioli, in a creamy white wine sauce, with barely a touch of garlic and lemon. So generous was the serving I rather wished it had come in starter sized portions, but it more than sufficed in taste.

Tuana Bistro, while still relatively new to Adel, has certainly made its mark, as attested by the great number of family groups and friends who were celebrating special occasions.

Tuana Bistro, king prawns

It's heartening to see how the owners, so attentive in service and in ushering us in with a warm welcome, have made the most of recreating this al-fresco space for the best of its setting, and in an authentic signature style.

Scores:

Atmosphere - 8

Food - 7

Tuana Bistro, lobster ravioli

Service - 7

Value - 7

Overall - 7

Tuana Bistro

1, The Crescent, Adel, LS16 6AA

0113 2672888