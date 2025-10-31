The 13 top-rated bars and pubs in Leeds - and what customers have to say

In Leeds, there are plenty of brilliant bars and pubs to enjoy a drink and maybe even a dance!
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and chosen their favourite pubs and bars to visit in Leeds.
Here are the 13 bars and pubs that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.
1. Be At One, Greek Street
Be At One on Greek Street has a 4.3* rating from 938 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The staff were very polite and professional. The environment gave off good vibes all round. One Bartender, Eliot was helpful in narrowing down what cocktails to try based on my preferences. If you're ever passing by I recommend giving the place a go yourself.” | Google-Be At One
2. Be At One, Millennium Square
Be At One on Millennium Square has a 4.8* rating from 474 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Awesome atmosphere and Ryan makes the best cocktails! Love it when they turn the bar into a percussion band and dance on top!” | Tripadvisor-Be At One
3. Pixel Bar, Great George Street
Pixel Bar on Great George Street has a 4.9* rating from 185 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely fabulous service, and great unique drinks! Staff are really friendly, and great to chat to about all things nerdy.” | NW Photo: NW
4. Boom Battle Bar, Victoria Gate
Boom Battle Bar in Victoria Gate has a 4.8* rating from 182 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Had an amazing time at Boom Battle Bar Leeds! The atmosphere was brilliant, with so many fun games to try and a really lively vibe. Everything was well-organized and the staff made the whole experience even better. A special shoutout to Izzy, who was super helpful, friendly, and made sure we had everything we needed. She really added to the experience and made the visit feel extra special. Can’t wait to come back again!” | Tripadvisor-Sarajj72
5. Be At One, Boar Lane
Be At One on Boar Lane has a 4.7* rating from 427 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Be At One Boar Lane is my go to bar for a Sunday drink. The staff are amazing, especially Alex, Lewis and Oscar who always take care of me! The cocktails are always on point and the staff have amazing skills, you have to turn up to see it!” | Hannah Miles/Be At One
6. Tailors, Grand Arcade
Tailors in the Grand Arcade has a 4.9* rating from 110 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Tailors shop by day, speakeasy by night. Cozy and chill vibes. Very reasonably priced drinks, and wonderful service. Thank you Esme, Elenor and Oscar for a great evening!” | Tripadvisor-Tailors