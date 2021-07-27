Trinity Kitchen: New street food vendors announced at Trinity Leeds offering cheesesteaks, dirty fries and M&M donuts
Trinity Kitchen has announced the new street food vendors which have pitched up at the venue.
Taking residency at Trinity Leeds' food hall for the next nine weeks, the new arrivals are serving up delicious dishes alongside the permanent vendors and two 16-foot shuffleboard tables.
Big Phillies has taken over the Trinity Kitchen street food van, converted from an old Peugeot J7.
The vendor offers platters of freshly cooked sugar doughnuts, loaded with the drizzle of your choice, with a selection of either Nutella, Bueno, Biscoff, or milk chocolate sauce. The donuts are then topped with chunks of Milky Bar, M&M peanut pieces, Bueno or Biscoff.
Dog Almighty has also returned to Trinity Kitchen, serving up a selection of artisan hot dogs and vegan dogs. They are handmade in Yorkshire and loaded with an array of homemade and home-smoked toppings and dirty fries.
The vendor will also offer a selection of American-style milkshakes.
Diners can indulge on mouth-watering Philly cheesesteaks, burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches from Cheese Yard, which will also offer halloumi fries. Hong Bao Asian Street Food has made a return to Trinity Kitchen, serving up an array of authentic Chinese dishes such as sizzling pork skewers and homemade vegetable tempura.
The new arrivals will trade alongside permanent outlets Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, Absurd Bird and Doner Shack.
Trinity Kitchen's food and beverage manager, Josie Towning, said: “We have been very excited to announce our latest Trinity Kitchen changeover. Introducing new dishes with tastes from around the world, there will be something for everyone to try.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.