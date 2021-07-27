Taking residency at Trinity Leeds' food hall for the next nine weeks, the new arrivals are serving up delicious dishes alongside the permanent vendors and two 16-foot shuffleboard tables.

Big Phillies has taken over the Trinity Kitchen street food van, converted from an old Peugeot J7.

The vendor offers platters of freshly cooked sugar doughnuts, loaded with the drizzle of your choice, with a selection of either Nutella, Bueno, Biscoff, or milk chocolate sauce. The donuts are then topped with chunks of Milky Bar, M&M peanut pieces, Bueno or Biscoff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Phillies has taken over the Trinity Kitchen street food van, converted from an old Peugeot J7

Dog Almighty has also returned to Trinity Kitchen, serving up a selection of artisan hot dogs and vegan dogs. They are handmade in Yorkshire and loaded with an array of homemade and home-smoked toppings and dirty fries.

The vendor will also offer a selection of American-style milkshakes.

Diners can indulge on mouth-watering Philly cheesesteaks, burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches from Cheese Yard, which will also offer halloumi fries. Hong Bao Asian Street Food has made a return to Trinity Kitchen, serving up an array of authentic Chinese dishes such as sizzling pork skewers and homemade vegetable tempura.

The new arrivals will trade alongside permanent outlets Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, Absurd Bird and Doner Shack.

Big Phillies offers platters of freshly cooked sugar doughnuts, loaded with the drizzle of your choice

Trinity Kitchen's food and beverage manager, Josie Towning, said: “We have been very excited to announce our latest Trinity Kitchen changeover. Introducing new dishes with tastes from around the world, there will be something for everyone to try.”