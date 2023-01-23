Trinity Kitchen Leeds: Meet the five new street food vendors including The Bad Boy Bagel Company and Yorkshire Cheese Grill
Trinity Kitchen is kickstarting 2023 with a new line-up of street food vendors, including some firsts for the food court.
The new line-up taking over the range of bespoke vans includes The Golden Cricket, The Bad Boy Bagel Company, The Spicy Biker, Little Red Food Truck, and Yorkshire Cheese Grill. The five new arrivals are available to try at Trinity Kitchen from now until 19 March, taking residence within a converted VW Camper Van, a Citroen H van, a horse trailer, shipping container, and a J7 van.
The Golden Cricket is a new vegan Chinese Street Food concept from Leeds favourite Mans Markets, serving traditional Asian food and including a range of tofu dishes and bao buns, plus a mini grasshoppers menu for children.
Dishing up authentic Indian street food is The Spicy Biker, with a menu inspired by homemade family recipes, such as Dad’s Onion Bhajis and Mum’s Special Chicken Curry. Guests can create and customise their own curry bowls, with a choice of different bases, curries and sides.
Also taking a spot at Trinity Kitchen is a new concept from Little Red Food Truck, with handmade fried chicken burgers served in toasted brioche buns. Guests can also make their burgers gluten or dairy-free, all washed down with a variety of refreshing beers and cocktails.
Back by popular demand is Yorkshire Cheese Grill – a must try for cheese lovers. Visitors can choose from a selection of grilled cheese and toasted sandwiches, using locally sourced, Yorkshire produce. Finally, The Bad Boy Bagel Company is serving their famous rainbow bagels with a selection of burgers and loaded fries.
Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “The New Year has brought a new line-up to Trinity Kitchen, with some exciting names being added to the bill. Trinity Kitchen continues to offer an ever-changing line-up of eateries all in one place, catering to everyone’s tastes. Whether you're trying something new for lunch or grabbing a bite to eat with friends, Trinity Kitchen has something for everyone.”
The new street food vendors are trading alongside permanent eateries including Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe and Doner Shack. For more information, visit Trinity Leeds.