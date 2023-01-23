The Golden Cricket is a new vegan Chinese Street Food concept from Leeds favourite Mans Markets, serving traditional Asian food and including a range of tofu dishes and bao buns, plus a mini grasshoppers menu for children.

Dishing up authentic Indian street food is The Spicy Biker, with a menu inspired by homemade family recipes, such as Dad’s Onion Bhajis and Mum’s Special Chicken Curry. Guests can create and customise their own curry bowls, with a choice of different bases, curries and sides.

Pictured: Yorkshire Cheese Grill at Trinity Kitchen

Also taking a spot at Trinity Kitchen is a new concept from Little Red Food Truck, with handmade fried chicken burgers served in toasted brioche buns. Guests can also make their burgers gluten or dairy-free, all washed down with a variety of refreshing beers and cocktails.

Back by popular demand is Yorkshire Cheese Grill – a must try for cheese lovers. Visitors can choose from a selection of grilled cheese and toasted sandwiches, using locally sourced, Yorkshire produce. Finally, The Bad Boy Bagel Company is serving their famous rainbow bagels with a selection of burgers and loaded fries.

Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “The New Year has brought a new line-up to Trinity Kitchen, with some exciting names being added to the bill. Trinity Kitchen continues to offer an ever-changing line-up of eateries all in one place, catering to everyone’s tastes. Whether you're trying something new for lunch or grabbing a bite to eat with friends, Trinity Kitchen has something for everyone.”