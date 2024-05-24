T&R Theakston launches The Great Yorkshire Inn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent family-owned brewery T&R Theakston will be quenching the thirsts of Great Yorkshire Show goers as they take over the management of the main bar - the “Great Yorkshire Inn”.

The Great Yorkshire Inn will be serving a selection of Theakston’s legendary beers, from firm favourites such as Old Peculier and Best Bitter, to new products including best-selling 3.4% Quencher and new Peculier IPA.

The brewery will occupy the main bar marquee, with an accompanying shop alongside the bar, offering visitors the opportunity to try and take home the fruits of the brewery’s almost 200 years of brewing experience.

As one of the last breweries in the country to have an in-house cooperage, and recently working with Journeyman Cooper Euan Findlay to launch Findlay’s Cooperage, the brewery will also be performing live demonstrations of the ancient art of barrel making.

Simon Theakston, chairman of Theakston Brewery has been closely involved with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society since 1983, having taken on stewardship, trustee, board, Chairman and Presidents roles in that time.

He commented: “Having been long-standing supporters of the Show over many years, we’re thrilled to be bringing The Great Yorkshire Inn to the Great Yorkshire Show and continuing our support for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, widely acclaimed to be organisers of the greatest agricultural show in the country.

“Throughout our almost two centuries of business, we’ve always been incredibly proud of our Yorkshire roots and brewing heritage, working hand in hand with farmers from across Yorkshire and the north of England to ensure only the finest ingredients go into making our range of beers. It’s also a pleasure to come together with similarly likeminded businesses to celebrate the fantastic quality produce grown and made here in our heartland. We’re looking forward to what is sure to be another wonderful show.”

Charles Mills, Show Director said: “Simon Theakston has been closely involved with Yorkshire Agricultural Society since 1983 and has taken on a number of important roles over the years which support the Show. We are delighted to welcome The Great Yorkshire Inn as a new addition to the Show this year and are sure it will go down a storm with visitors this year.”

Starting on the 9th of July and running over four days, the Great Yorkshire Show – now in its 165th year – is a celebration of agriculture, food, farming and countryside. Organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, it is one of the biggest agricultural events in the UK, and is set to welcome 140,000 visitors over its four days.

For more information on Theakston, visit: www.theakstons.co.uk/