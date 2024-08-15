Tower Works Street Fest Mustard Wharf: Monthly food and makers market set to launch in Leeds this August

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:03 BST
A monthly street food and makers market is set to launch in Leeds. 

Tower Works Street Fest is the latest addition to Leeds’ busy food scene, launching from Thursday, August 29. 

In collaboration with Mustard Wharf, award-winning North Leeds, Harrogate, Ilkley & Riverside Food & Drink Festivals aims to bring the very best street food, drink, music and entertainment to the development. 

The market will be in Verona Square, just off Globe Road and surrounded by Tower Works and its three Venetian-style towers. 

Tower Works Street Fest is set to launch this month. Photo: Tower Works Street FestTower Works Street Fest is set to launch this month. Photo: Tower Works Street Fest
Tower Works Street Fest is set to launch this month. Photo: Tower Works Street Fest | Tower Works Street Fest

Michael Johnston, North Leeds, Harrogate, Wetherby & Ilkley Food & Drink Festival organiser, said: “We're thrilled to host this event at the picturesque Tower Works. With top-notch food and drink vendors from across the north, it's shaping up to be the perfect place to indulge in some genuine fun.

“I love the Venetian towers overlooking the site too - they add a unique charm you won't find anywhere else in the city."

Paul Winterburn, of Mustard Wharf, added: “We’re so excited to see Tower Works become a venue for community events – this is how we designed it to be used, it always felt like the right decision to share this iconic location for events with the wider community. 

“We’ve been hosting some great events already at Mustard Wharf for our residents, so this is just the next chapter in the story of Tower Works. 

“We’ve been busy creating a fun, friendly community and we can’t wait for our residents to have an event like this on their doorstep so they can share this great new area with their friends!”

The iconic towers are already home to 92 Degrees Coffee, Michelin recommended restaurant The Owl, and is a stone’s throw from brilliant pubs the Midnight Bell, Cross Keys and Waterlane Boathouse. 

Further details, including the line up of vendors, will be announced shortly. 

