Top Dog-friendly hotels and restaurants to get tails wagging on the Yorkshire Coast

The organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, Route YC, has teamed up with Yorkshire baker and Great British Bake Off (GBBO) star David Atherton, to sniff out some of the best dog-friendly hotels and restaurants on the Yorkshire coast in time for National Dog Day on Monday August 26.

Originally from Ruswarp near Whitby, David is passionate about local and seasonal food and drink from his home turf on the Yorkshire Coast. He’s also the proud owner of a rescue dog called Kai.

The series 10 winner of GBBO has returned to his roots to help make the Yorkshire Coast a real showstopper for dog-friendly short breaks and day trips this year.

David is also rising to the challenge of serving a big slice of authentic Yorkshire Coast hospitality to the nation’s foodies and their four-legged friends this National Dog Day.

David Atherton and his faithful companion, Kai in Scarborough

There is a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire Coast, from Spurn Point to Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea

With no shortage of wonderful beaches, including Cayton, Flamborough, Fraisthorpe, Hayburn Wyke, Hornsea, Robin’s Hood Bay, and Scarborough North Beach to name just a few, Route YC is Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip for doggy adventures.

Bike & Boot, Scarborough

Is a modern seafront hotel with 65 quirky rooms, a hybrid bar-restaurant-cafe & on-site facilities for dogs, walkers, bikers & surfers. Dogs and their owners are made to feel very welcome with dog treats and the free use of the groom room where you can wash sandy paws.

A tired dog loving it's Yorkshire holiday

The Farrier, Cayton

At the Farrier they understand that four-legged friends are family too and offer dogs and their owner pooch perfect, dog-friendly accommodation in The Old Stables. Dogs are welcome to dine with their owners in The Parlour. You can bring up to two dogs for their Pooch Perfect Stay includes a Dog Bed, Snuggly Blanket and a Bowl plus a Doggy Gift Bag.

Ox Pasture Hall Hotel

Ox Pasture Hall welcomes both dogs and their well-behaved owners, with drinking bowls around the hotel and doggy treats available so that your pooch feels at home. The North Yorkshire Moors is arguably the finest dog walking country in the UK but with 17 acres of gardens and grounds, there are plenty of walking opportunities for you and your dog on the doorstep.

Two pooches at The Farrier Cayton

Ship Inn, Sewerby

Dogs are welcome inside and out. Water bowls are provided and there are treats behind the bar. Humans can enjoy craft ale and the menu is stuffed full of traditional pub grub, like homemade pies, locally caught fish and chips and burgers.

The Bay Hotel, Robins Hood’s Bay

Well-behaved dogs are welcomed at The pub in the heart of Robin Hood's Bay 365 days per year as long as they stay on the lead and off the seats. End your long walk along the coast to coast pathway in the beautiful village of Robin Hood’s Bay, where you and your faithful companion can relax and take in the panoramic views over the bay.

Hayburn Wyke Inn

Is a pooch-friendly 18th Century traditional English Coaching Inn set on 10 acres of its own grounds? On tap, you'll find a selection of hand-pulled Yorkshire Real Ales, lagers, and ciders, hearty homemade meals featured on the menu. But there is also a great walk along a disused railway line to a secluded cove.

North Yorkshire Waterpark, Wykeham

Has a Doggy Paddle Zone for dogs to exercise in style and enjoy a dip in one of its lakes to cool down. Visitors can take their four-legged friends for a stroll along the onsite walking trails. The water park also has a dog water station for pups to visit to keep themselves hydrated.

For more information dog-friendly days out and short breaks on Route YC this National Dog Day and to plan your visit, head over to www.routeyc.co.uk and follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/RouteYC and Instagram www.instagram.com/routeyc