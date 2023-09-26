‘Tis the season for great biscuits as Cadbury and OREO launch selection for Halloween and Christmas

With Halloween and Christmas fast approaching, Cadbury and OREO have a delicious selection of special biscuity treats in store for this year - quite literally.

Featuring the classics we all know and love, but with some seasonal twists, there’s “snow” way you’ll be able to look past this frightfully great selection.

Kicking off the festivities for Halloween is OREO Spooky cookies containing spine-tingling tasty orange vanilla cream and the crunchy Cadbury Skeleton Fingers.

Then, as we enter the most wonderful time of year, unwrap some limited editions of the nation’s favourite biscuits.

CADBURY FINGERS FESTIVE COLLECTION

Biscuit lovers can take their pick from Cadbury Snowy Fingers or select their favourite Finger flavour from the Cadbury Fingers Festive selection box.

The flurry of mouth-watering treats continues with OREO Snowy Enrobed cookies and Festive Friends back for 2023.

The OREO Yard Stick is also back by popular demand and is the perfect gift for cookie lovers. There really is something for the whole family this festive season.

Josep Sallarès Blanch, Brand Manager of Seasonal Biscuits at Mondelēz International said: “The festive season is about coming together with family and friends to share the good times, and the best treats, of course.

CADBURY FESTIVE FRIENDS

"We are delighted to make these festive gatherings even sweeter with the Cadbury and OREO’s festive selections. From OREO Snowy Enrobed Cookies to classic Cadbury Festive Friends, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.