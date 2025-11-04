A Leeds pub has closed its doors as it embarks on a £300,000 renovation.

Once work is completed the The Fly Line, owned by Marstons, will feature two distinct areas with a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming, family lounge

The cosy pub is in the old mining village of Garforth. The name of the pub originates from the line that was used to carry coal from Garforth to Aberford, a town around 2 miles away, by railway. This line was called the Fly Line, and so the pub’s name honours the coal mining history of the town.

More than £315,000 will be spent in total, including the creation of a dedicated Family Lounge, thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of all ages and provide a welcoming space for the whole family. It is due to reopen on November 26.

Guests will be able to enjoy a menu packed with pub favourites and the pub's popular carvery will remain available, post-refurb. The kids’ menu will also return, featuring smaller portions of pub favourites for children over five, as well as a fun “build-your-own” option for under-fives. A central partition will create distinct spaces within the pub.

The renovation will also see the creation of a brand-new bar area, designed as a welcoming space for locals to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat. The bar area will also be enhanced with brand-new sports screens, showcasing Sky Sports and TNT.

The Fly Line’s General Manager, Anthony Fox, said: "We're thrilled to share the news about the transformation of The Fly Line, creating a welcoming space for our community to enjoy for any occasion. From grabbing a quick drink at the bar to catching up with friends, or savouring a family meal together, there’s truly something for everyone."