Pancake Day falls on Tuesday 1 March this year, leaving around three weeks to find your perfect mid-morning spot to dive into a plate of sweet or savoury pancakes.
Here is our list of seven of the tastiest places nearby to get a stack of pancakes based on ratings left on Tripadvisor.
1. Residence 74 Cafe & Bar
Enjoy Residence 74's fluffy American pancakes paired with either streaky bacon and maple syrup, nutella, biscuit and banana or berry compote and almonds. These pancakes are on the menu from 9am until 4pm every day.
Photo: Steve Riding
2. Laynes Espresso
Choose a savoury pancake made of buckwheat with a bacon or sausage
patty, scrambled eggs and maple syrup. This dish can also be veganised with crispy vegan bacon. Laynes is open until 3pm on weekdays, 5pm on Saturdays and 4pm on Sundays.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Pooky's Deli & Cafe
Enjoy buttermilk pancakes from the Pooky's breakfast menu; choose from banoffee, peach and pecan or maple and bacon. Breakfast served until 11.30am with the kitchen closing at 3pm.
Photo: Google
4. Heaney & Mill
Heaney & Mill offers a choice of two sweet pancake dishes: blueberry and cherry with greek yogurt or apple and blackberry crumble style pancakes. Heaney & Mill serves breakfast until noon.
Photo: Tony Johnson