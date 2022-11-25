The one-off event, which is set to showcase a variety of Yorkshire-based businesses, will run from 12pm to 7pm on both Saturday and Sunday. The Winter Kitchen will offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy a selection of their favourite local food trucks and festive tipples.

The Winter Kitchen will be located on the arcade and ground level of the Light with vendors outside on St. Anne’s Street as well. There will be a host of regional vendors on display, including hearty dishes from Horsforth’s Istanbul Grill, Driffield’s Two Tossers pizza and Selby based Celebration Cheeses. Also on offer are a selection of refreshing beverages from the likes of GinFizz, Central Wines and Koffee & Kream, with more stalls still to be announced.

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light, commented: ‘We’re really excited to welcome The Winter Kitchen to The Light. The event will give visitors the opportunity to enjoy a delicious selection of food and drink varieties from some of the region’s best local businesses.’

The Winter Kitchen comes to The Light this weekend

Stephanie continued: “We want to celebrate local businesses in Yorkshire and kick off the festive season with some warm and delicious treats! We look forward to seeing new and familiar faces around The Light this weekend.”