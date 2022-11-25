The White House, based in Roundhay in Leeds, has been closed since early October and has had extensive work completed both inside and outside the pub, to offer a more contemporary country feel for guests.

As part of the refurbishment, The White House’s function room has been upgraded and is available for booking a range of corporate and private functions. Set above the main pub, the function room is complete with a dedicated bar, making it the perfect space for exclusive bookings.

In addition to the changes inside, The White House’s front garden has been extended, with a stunning glass balustrade being added. As a result, the capacity of the garden space has increased significantly.

The White House, Leeds

Situated just a few miles from Leeds city centre, the White House is a popular location for hikers, dog walkers and anyone looking to enjoy the nearby Roundhay parkland.

As part of the refurbishment, General Manager’s Adam Berry and Claire Short, have displayed a regional walking map to provide local walking enthusiasts and hiking clubs with details on the nearby trails.

Adam Berry, General Manager of The White House, said: “It’s been a long time coming but we’re very excited to welcome guests back through our doors and we’re very much looking forward to showcasing the new features and look of the pub.