Luckily, west Leeds has an absolute abundance of bars, pubs and restaurants and, with restrictions lifted it is making it much easier for many of them to return to a pre-pandemic way of working.

One of these is the Village Wine Bar in Farsley. It remained closed for a lot of the on/off lockdowns which affected pubs that served food, or Scotch eggs, that had outside service only or fell foul of the tier system.

Knowing the layout of the pub then it is easy to see why a one way system and two metres between tables was a tricky one to tackle. With that and one thing another it must have been two years since we were in here last and so it was a top choice for getting out mid-week.

The Village Wine Bar on Farsley Town Street.

From memory the interior is still the same as before. Cosy, open fire, wooden beams, downlighting and private booths. And as this Tuesday night was definitely a sign that nights were drawing in and Autumn was en route - this was welcome.

There was a good selection of drinks behind the bar from some local Leeds ales, and Guinness on draught, to bottles of beer and a fridge stocked full of wines and prosecco and a shelf full of gin.

For a wine bar, there was no wine list as such but I knew I fancied a light rose and the other half ordered a Guinness as standard.

The Guinness, so I am told was a nice pint and the wine was also fresh and crisp and very easy drinking.

A pint of Guinness and a Pinot blush at the Village Wine Bar, Farsley.

Prices, compared to a lot of places we have been post lockdown, were reasonable and the round came to £8.40.

For the next one, just to make it worth the walk of course, I opted from the vast array of gins. Some specials were on the blackboard and there were other options behind the bar too.

I chose a pink cherry gin and asked about tonics. There were just two options said the barmaid who was a little curt perhaps, so I picked a slimline. It was garnished with fresh fruit, and again, was a reasonable priced round.

Address: 22-26 Town St, Farsley, LS28 5LD

Telephone: 0113 236 3636

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm-11pm; Friday and Saturday, 12pm-12am.

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 6/10