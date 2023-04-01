Despite having called Morley my home for the past 18 months, this unassuming cocktail bar has somehow escaped my attention – until now.

Located on Queen Street, just up from the main Morley Bottom pub stretch, The Vault is nestled away alongside its estate agent and coffee shop neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I left home on Saturday night I was greeted by that usual March chill in the air, but when I finally arrived at my destination and pushed open the door I was hit by a warmth so sudden yet welcome it was almost startling.

It can be easy to dismiss The Vault originally as just another business.

Set out with large booths, cosy tables for two and plenty of seats around the bar, The Vault immediately stood out as something a little different to its local rivals.

Yes, there may be a perfectly good Wetherspoons just up the road but there’s a time and a place for Spoons and its familiarly patterned carpets and reasonably priced drinks. On this night however, my trusted drinking buddy and I didn’t fancy a standard beer so instead ventured to the local premium cocktail and wine lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I started the evening with a classic old fashioned, which included a perfect single cube of ice, while my friend enjoyed an espresso martini to kick them back into life after a long day. We then moved onto more classic cocktails, enjoying a pornstar martini and a margarita respectively.

The drinks were reasonably priced and the table service was terrific, with servers helpfully asking if they could get you anything else.

Having just eaten, I wasn’t able to make the most of the offer on this occasion - but was pleasantly surprised to learn that the bar also serves its own made-on-site pizzas, which definitely succeeded in turning my head when I saw one served to a neighbouring table.

The venue also advertises a Wednesday quiz night for anyone keen to put their general knowledge skills to the test. With a relaxed and friendly atmosphere the Vault is perfect for a quiet couple of drinks and the spot is also very dog-friendly, so man’s best friend is welcome to join in the fun too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may have taken 18 months for me to enter but it definitely won’t be that long before I go back.

Factfile

Address: 40 Queen St, Morley, Leeds LS27 9BR

Contact: 0113 390 4480

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening Hours: Mon-Tue closed; Wed 3pm-11pm; Thurs 12pm-11pm; Fri 12pm-11.30pm; Sat 12pm-12am; Sun 1pm-11pm.

Website: The Vault Morley

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 9/10