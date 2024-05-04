Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Travellers Rest, situated on Hill Top Road in Armley, is a proper local. There are no bells and whistles, simply pints poured to perfection and good-value food. The aforementioned treats can be enjoyed in a comfortable setting, served up by friendly faces. Large TVs are scattered across the room, making it an ideal place to take in live sport.

The living room is appealing with its simplicity, with a living room-like feel and comfortable seating in every direction. It is a venue that appears intimate without feeling crowded, creating cosiness without the cramp.

Service from members of staff is incredibly friendly, ensuring there is a local feel and some authenticity in a chain pub owned by Greene King. The Travellers Rest has had an endearing beer garden at the front for years and additional seating down the side of the pub has been added to enhance the summer experience.

The Travellers Rest is situated in Armley. Image: Google Street View

Cosy seating atop astro turf proves tempting in the sun, especially considering there is a large outdoor TV ensuring you do not miss out on the live sport. When the English chill bites, there are heaters to ensure you can stay outside for longer.

The pint selection is hardly jaw-dropping but ticks boxes. There are popular lagers such as Stella Artois, Madri and San Miguel, although cider connoisseurs may not be particularly enthused by the offering of Strongbow. There is also Guinness on offer, as well as a selection of craft ales.

I visited to take in some live sport and Greene King Sport’s 10 per cent discount came in handy. However, the Travellers Rest is hardly extortionate. Three pints of Stella Artois came to an incredibly reasonable £12.96 with the discount applied.

The food will not break the bank either and generous portions of hearty food are on offer. A heft all-day breakfast is available for £8.49 and will certainly help you soak up the Stella.

The Travellers Rest does not profess to be a flash or innovative, it simply offers what many want from a local pub. When gimmicks and fad bars are becoming increasingly common, it is refreshing to visit a pub with such an understanding of what clientele desire.

Factfile

Address: 49 Hill Top Rd, Leeds LS12 3PY

Telephone: 0113 263 7096

Opening hours:

Sunday: 12–10:30pm

Monday: 12–11pm

Tuesday: 12–11pm

Wednesday: 12–11pm

Thursday: 12–11pm

Friday: 12–11pm

Saturday: 10 am–11pm

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10