The Tetley Bar and Kitchen launches new menu with Sunday roasts and international cuisine

Headed up by newly-appointed head chef Connaire Moran, formerly of The Owl in Kirkgate Market, the new menu offers a range of meat and vegan-friendly dishes.

Connaire has brought in new dishes inspired by cuisine from around the world, alongside Tetley's speciality British classics.

This includes a Turkish eggs dish, a hearty fry up and a traditional ox cheek served with cornbread and a sriracha hollandaise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly-appointed head chefConnaire Moran has taken over The Tetley Bar and Kitchen

The menu is available throughout the day for brunch and lunch and the restaurant has launched a new Sunday Roast menu.

“It’s such an honour to take over at The Tetley and to try some new ideas out," Connaire said.

"My passion is all about using hyper-local ingredients and sustainability and I love the fact that this is echoed at The Tetley. It was the main factor in joining the amazing team here.

"We will always make sure we have a good mix of vegan and meat friendly dishes available. We have a few exciting projects coming up, including growing our own produce, launching our own regular supper club and using the best ingredients. ”

One of the dishes on the new menu

The Tetley's Friday Social event with street food and DJs will continue to run every week, with extended opening hours until 10pm.

The first wall-based artwork, commissioned for the bar and restaurant under the Café Commission project, has also been launched.

Working with Leeds-based artist Herfa Thompson, the vibrant artwork combines her love of food, contemporary art and Yorkshire.

The mural, named Synapses Under A Vast Sky, is inspired by local fruit and vegetables, such as rhubarb, the local brewing culture in South Leeds, and specific varieties of Yorkshire apples such as the Ribston Pippin which dates back to 1707.

The Tetley's head of visitor experience, Sam Fish, said: "“The last 16 months have been challenging, but we can see light at the end of the tunnel.

"We have had time to reconfigure the inside of the Bar and Kitchen space, we have a brilliant new cafe commission art piece, and a brand new shop inside. Connaire’s first menu is an adaptation on the previous one, adding some fresh twists and seasonal food.

"Friday social was launched as the road map was originally set out and has been super-popular with attracting new customers. It echoes The Tetley’s sentiment of focusing on working with new local talent, both the street food and DJs.

"These will continue throughout the summer, with Meatless Farm down to host alongside some amazing local traders. At this time, The Tetley is surrounded by lots of building work - but we remain very much open."