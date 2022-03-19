The Royal review: The Morley pub with a back in time old fashioned bar vibe
Morley's The Royal pub brings with it an old fashioned feel of welcoming staff and drinks all night long.
The pub has a real old fashioned vibe.
In a world of bars that feel increasingly stale, Morley's the Royal offers you transportation back in time.
The bar offers a real old neighbourhood bar feel with customers both regulars and visitors alike willing to chat to anyone who happens to walk through the door.
Similarly staff members behind the bar are willing to get involved in the banter as they go about their job.
In one corner of the premises their is a karaoke stage and mic set up for anyone feeling brave enough or perhaps drunk enough to do their best Adele impression.
The wall is adorned in a giant Leeds United banner ensuring that all locals feel right at home.
Through the back a dart board is mounted on the wall for anyone aiming for a shot at being the next Phil 'The Power' Taylor.
A pool table is also present for customers fancying a few games with the reasonable price of two games for £1.
The visit to this premise left me thirsty for more and desperate for a return to the welcoming and vibrant atmosphere.
Fact file:
Address: 4 Station Rd, Morley, Leeds LS27 8JW
Telephone: 0113 252 4614
Opening hours: Monday - Thursday: 12pm - 11.30pm; Friday: 12pm - 12.30am.
Saturday: 11am - 12.30am; Sunday: 12pm - 11.30pm.
Website: https://ambertaverns.co.uk/pub/the-royal-morley/Scores:
Drinks: 8
Value: 8
Atmosphere: 9
Service: 9
