The change has been made as part of a campaign led by Hospitality Action aimed at assisting pubs with rising energy bills. The nude artwork now on display at The Robin Hood in Normanton is part of a new art collection curated by Stella Artois called The Pub Renaissance, and pieces will be auctioned off to raise money for the campaign.

Pub landlord and former model Jodie Kidd has backed the campaign, posing nude for a new sign that will temporarily hang outside her West Sussex pub, The Half Moon.

Pub landlord Jodie Kidd said: “I’m very proud to be involved with this campaign. As a landlord myself I’m very aware of the struggles that pubs and the whole of the hospitality industry are facing. My pub is fittingly called The Half Moon, and I can’t wait to see the new sign in all its glory - all for a good cause.”

Meg Chadwick, senior brand manager at Stella Artois said: “As a brand committed to tackling big issues within our communities, we wanted to offer our support to pubs during this challenging time. As bastions of British culture, pubs deserve to be valued as much as any piece of art hanging in a gallery, which is why we wanted to use this traditional medium - albeit with a cheeky twist - to support them. We want to raise as much money as possible so art and pub lovers - buy nude art, help pubs.”