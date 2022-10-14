The Queen O' T'Owd Thatch , in South Milford, in between Leeds and Selby, scooped the award for the second time, having previously won in 2018. The public voted for its winners in eight of the categories, while in four others judges, including food reviewers Jay Rayner and Grace Dent, Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett, Great British Menu presenter Andi Oliver and renowned chef Tom Kerridge, decided on the winners.

Speaking about their win on the social media, the pub’s team said: “We were voted winners again! For the second time our fabulous customers made the effort to vote in number, and we received the Best Sunday Lunch accolade at the Observer Food Monthly awards last night.“We’re not gonna lie, the last year has been a struggle, one which post COVID has taken us by surprise. But by sticking to our guns, and with the support of a hard working, although depleted team, here we are. A huge thank you to the team and to all who voted. We really needed some good news.”