A quaint town located south of Leeds city centre, Morley is known for its patriotism and St George's Day Parade celebrations, for which thousands gather, but the town is also known for something else – its pubs.

Morley Bottoms hit the headlines last year, as residents reacted with anger when they felt the council pedestrianised the popular stretch without discussion but further up the hill on Queen Street is where my expeditions of this particular evening brought me. Nestled among a host of terrific local pubs is The Picture House – Morley’s tried and tested Wetherspoons, offering everything you have come to expect and more.

Cheap priced pints, those familiar carpet patterns, long walks to the toilets – albeit admittedly shorter this time – but most of all: a friendly atmosphere.

Cheap priced pints, those familiar carpet patterns but most of all a friendly atmosphere. Picture: Adobe Stock

I visited the Picture House on a Sunday evening with the intention of a few cool pints after a long day at work – and, as ever, Spoons was there to provide it. There is a time and a place for a smaller local pub, of which Morley has plenty, and good ones too, but sometimes the old reliable is exactly what the doctor ordered.

The budget pub chain is perhaps not quite as universally popular as it once was but you can always guarantee the pub will be busy.

For me, the cheap pints and friendly atmosphere here are winners.

Factfile

I visited the Picture House on a Sunday evening with the intention of a few cool pints after a long day at work. Picture: Google

Address: 117, 117a Queen St, Morley, Leeds LS27 8HE

Phone: 0113 252 8681

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 8am-12am; Sat 8am-1am; Sun 8am-12am.

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 8/10

Value: 9/10

