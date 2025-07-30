The Peacock at Owler Bar offering free kids' meals to help families beat the school holiday budget squeeze

As the summer holidays get underway, one pub on the edge of the Peak District is stepping up to help families enjoy time out together - without worrying about the bill.

The Peacock at Owler Bar, a beautifully restored Grade II listed pub just outside Sheffield, is offering free children’s meals throughout the summer for under-12s dining with an adult who orders two courses. The offer runs to Saturday, August 30.

Located on a historic turnpike route to Bakewell and Chatsworth House, The Peacock has recently undergone a £350,000 refurbishment by Longbow Venues, restoring original features such as solid oak floors, timber beams, and leaded windows. With panoramic views over the surrounding Peak District moorlands, the pub is a favourite with walkers, cyclists, and families looking for good food in a relaxed setting.

“We know how expensive the school holidays can be - especially with more than one child. We wanted to create an offer that helps families say yes to those simple summer pleasures like eating out together,” said Rob Hattersley, founder of Longbow Venues.

With the average family of four now spending over £60 per restaurant visit, offers like this are increasingly valuable to parents trying to stretch their budget while still creating memories.

Children can choose from a dedicated menu featuring crowd-pleasers like fish and chips, pasta, and chicken goujons, while adults can dine from the pub’s à la carte or Summer Set Menu - all crafted by Executive Chef Adrian Gagea, who trained under Raymond Blanc.

The offer at a glance:

One free kids’ main course with every adult ordering two courses (Main Menu or Summer Set Menu)

with every adult ordering two courses (Main Menu or Summer Set Menu) Children must be aged 12 or under

Maximum six free kids’ meals per transaction

Valid for dine-in only until August 30