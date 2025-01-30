Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new owners of a Leeds village pub have thanked the community for coming out en masse to mark their grand opening.

The Pax Inn officially reopened last Friday to the delight of customers in Thorp Arch and the nearby village of Boston Spa.

Husband and wife team Stuart and Katie Shooter took over the community pub following its sudden closure last May.

Katie said that the couple are from the village originally and that she had worked at the “well known community pub” when she was young.

The couple decided to take over the reins having run their first pub in Bedale, North Yorkshire, for the 12 months prior.

Katie and Stuart Shooter moved home to Thorp Arch last year to take over The Pax Inn | The Pax Inn

Katie said: “We knew that the Pax was closed and made contact with the estate manager. We were enjoying working in the industry and the Pax is home.

“It’s our local pub and we still have family around here so we wanted the challenge.”

It was a big decision to take over the pub, especially considering the problems facing the hospitality industry currently; which is reflected in the spate of closures in Leeds recently.

Katie said: “There’s been lots more licensing laws put in place as well which makes it quite restrictive. Pubs need to have CCTV and you can’t serve anyone under 18 without a guardian, even if it’s just for a packet of crisps.

“It’s a tough time for the industry and there’s a lot of unknowns. Costs are always rising and people are watching their money because there is not as much disposable income.

“It’s scary but we are very much focused on it being a community pub and bringing in the local community.”

The Pax Inn has been given a full refurbishment ahead of its reopening | The Pax Inn

What’s more, the pub was left “in a bit of a state” so a lot of work was needed to get the Pax back up to standards; with a new kitchen, beer lines and full refurbishment carried out to “bring it back to being a country pub”.

The official opening on Friday night saw approximately 350 people visit and enjoy live music, with Katie saying: “I don’t think we appreciated how busy it would be.

“I think with it being Dry January we probably expected about 200 people.”

The rest of the weekend was also chock full of customers, with a local shooting group coming in for the evening.

Katie said she wants to maintain the pub’s penchant as a community space going forward by hosting pub quiz nights, coffee mornings, music lessons and also building a closer relationship with the cricket club based behind The Pax Inn.

Katie said: “It’s about being able to do all of that and bring people in from different backgrounds and areas. It’s hard work but you’ve got to set yourself apart in the local area.”