The New Conservatory is part of the furniture in Leeds city centre, but shouldn’t be overlooked.

With the atmosphere of a traditional pub, the décor of an old library, and a sun-trap terrace for the warmer months, this underground bar has a long history. Said to be a favourite haunt for young people in the 1980s, it was later renovated into the independent bar and restaurant that stands today.

I first discovered the bar as a student almost a decade ago, and it’s somewhere I come back to infrequently when I remember it’s there. We recently visited on a sunny afternoon as the city’s al fresco seating areas quickly filled up with those looking for a post-work tipple.

The New Conservatory is a basement bar on Albion Street, Leeds city centre | National World

Its spot on Albion Street is perfect for those heading straight from the office, or for shoppers to rest their weary legs. We grabbed a table outside in a prime people-watching spot - though being right behind a food vendor meant wafts of cooking smells and the odd blast of extractor heat.

You go inside to order and as you head down the stairs, you’re greeted by wooden panelling, a striking centrepiece bar, stained-glass mirrors, fairy lights, and even a grand piano. As the colder months approach us, it’s a perfect, old-world hideaway from the bustle of the streets above.

There was no queue for the bar, and the staff were warm and attentive. There’s a good range of draught and bottled beer, as well as cask ales. My friend opted for a pint of Estrella (£6.95), while I chose a glass of the Bello Tramonto Pinot Grigio (£7.95) - it was smooth and fruity, served perfectly chilled.

The New Conservatory boasts a sunny terrace on Albion Place | National World

Prices are around what you’d expect for the location, but there is a fantastic happy hour deal from 4pm to 10pm on Monday-Friday. A selection of draught beers are knocked back to £4.50, cocktails are two for £14, and you can grab a bottle of beer, a spirit and mixer, shots or selected wines for just £4.

We settled into our spot in the sun before enjoying a second round of the same drinks. The server remembered our order - a small but thoughtful touch that made us feel looked after.

It may not have the flashy gimmicks of newer city centre bars, but that’s part of its charm. If you’re after a reliable spot with character, excellent service.

Factfile

Address: Albion Place, Leeds, LS1 6JL

Telephone: 0113 246 1853

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, noon-10pm; Fri-Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-8pm

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10