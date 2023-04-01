The Magnet is popular among the community of Lupset and its investment is set to bring a new, modern look to the refurbished nineteenth-century pub, making it a more relaxing space to enjoy a drink.

Significant changes being made include new fixtures and fittings as well as a new pool table and darts board. The installation of seven HD TV screens with Sky Sports and BT Sports has also been a major part of the work carried out, which contributes to the Magnet’s new offer of live sports throughout the week. More entertainment is also on the cards, including the addition of poker nights, DJ and karaoke nights and quiz nights.

Many will recognise the familiar faces behind the bar, as operators Claire Bower and Andrew Still will be returning to run the Magnet. Claire grew up at the Magnet as her family previously ran the pub, and she helped out behind the bar until her mother passed the pub on. Claire was also a regular customer when she was not working there, and alongside Andrew, the pair took over running the Magnet a year ago.

Claire said: “We are so excited to reopen the doors and show off the Magnet's wonderful new look to everyone in Wakefield. The investment has truly transformed the venue and its offering, and Andrew and I are in love with it.”

The investment has also seen a new extensive drinks menu, which will feature cask ales and local beers rotated frequently. Menu highlights include wines, spirits, cocktails, and soft drinks.

Claire added: “All the changes that have been made are wonderful, it has made the place warmer and more welcoming, and we cannot wait to serve customers their favourite drinks. The Magnet has been a huge part of my life and I am thrilled to be a part of this new chapter with Andrew. The pub definitely has a new lease of life, and we cannot wait for our customers old and new to enjoy everything we have to offer.”

To celebrate the reopening, the Magnet will be holding a launch party over the Easter weekend, from Thursday 6 April to Saturday 9 April. There will be lots going on throughout the weekend, including live music by Leon Pashley from 7.30pm on Thursday, and karaoke, games and prizes on Friday from 7pm.

Saturday will be the night for a big party, with an 80s theme, stilt walkers and a fire-breather. Finally, on Sunday when Easter takes over, there will be an egg hunt for families to come along to, and Karaoke later in the evening.

Claire concluded: “We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible for the launch weekend, it is going to be so much fun, and Andrew and I cannot wait to celebrate our brilliant pub with everyone!”

