The pub is currently closed following the departure of the most recent landlord and the petition has outlined a desire to see the building continue to be used as a pub. Star Pubs & Bars lease The Leeds Rifleman from Leeds City Council and have said they are “considering options”.

The petition reads: “The most recent landlord has left, and now The Leeds Rifleman has closed down. It's a long standing pub with a rich history in the community and whom many have fond memories for. It is the only remaining local pub and residents would like to ensure it stays a pub. The Rifleman has been responsible for bringing so many together in the local community over the last few decades and to lose it would be a tragic blow to the estate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub is based on Carlton Parade in Little London and has an average rating of 3.6 stars out of five on Google Reviews. One reviewer described The Leeds Rifleman as “a local pub that has some great patrons and deserves support”. Another reviewer said it was a “down to earth” pub with “reasonable” prices.

Star Pubs & Bars lease The Leeds Rifleman from Leeds City Council and have said they are “considering options”. Image: Google Street View