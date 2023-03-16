News you can trust since 1890
The Leeds Rifleman: Sadness as future of pub 'in heart of community for decades' in turmoil as leaseholders 'considering options'

A petition has been launched in a bid to save The Leeds Rifleman pub in Little London.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT- 1 min read

The pub is currently closed following the departure of the most recent landlord and the petition has outlined a desire to see the building continue to be used as a pub. Star Pubs & Bars lease The Leeds Rifleman from Leeds City Council and have said they are “considering options”.

The petition reads: “The most recent landlord has left, and now The Leeds Rifleman has closed down. It's a long standing pub with a rich history in the community and whom many have fond memories for. It is the only remaining local pub and residents would like to ensure it stays a pub. The Rifleman has been responsible for bringing so many together in the local community over the last few decades and to lose it would be a tragic blow to the estate.”

The pub is based on Carlton Parade in Little London and has an average rating of 3.6 stars out of five on Google Reviews. One reviewer described The Leeds Rifleman as “a local pub that has some great patrons and deserves support”. Another reviewer said it was a “down to earth” pub with “reasonable” prices.

Star Pubs & Bars lease The Leeds Rifleman from Leeds City Council and have said they are “considering options”. Image: Google Street View

A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars said: “Like all pub companies we regularly review our estate to ensure we have the right pubs in the right locations. We are currently considering our options for The Leeds Rifleman now that the landlord has left.”

