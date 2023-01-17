Guests will be able to welcome in the new year in style with a limited-edition cocktail menu and exclusive dessert, available from Monday, January 16 to Monday, February 27.

Located at the heart of the city centre in Vicar Lane, the The Ivy Asia opens seven days a week, offering everything from lunch and afternoon tea to dinner, late-night cocktails and weekend brunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those dining at the popular restaurant will be met by signature green onyx flooring, Samurai outfits and a restaurant which features two large cherry blossom trees.

Guests will be able to welcome in the new year in style with a limited-edition cocktail menu.

In further celebration, the restaurant has partnered with Ki No Bi Gin to create a series of limited-edition cocktails, each inspired by The Year of the Rabbit.

Hero cocktails include, The Good Fortune (£14) made from a blend of Ki No Bi Gin topped with Lilibet Rose Cointreau Citrus, raspberries and Absinthe, The Lucky Rabbit (£16) which features a citric blend of Ki No Bi Gin, Citrus, Cherry, and Ivy Champagne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can also enjoy the show stopping Lunar Martini (£17), incorporating Ki No Bi Gin and Dry Vermouth, and paired with a Rabbit’s favourite treat, a carrot.