The Ivy Asia: Leeds restaurant launches special menu for the Lunar New Year
In honour of one of Asia’s most exciting celebrations, The Ivy Asia is bringing Lunar New Year to Leeds in partnership with Ki No Bi Gin.
Guests will be able to welcome in the new year in style with a limited-edition cocktail menu and exclusive dessert, available from Monday, January 16 to Monday, February 27.
Located at the heart of the city centre in Vicar Lane, the The Ivy Asia opens seven days a week, offering everything from lunch and afternoon tea to dinner, late-night cocktails and weekend brunch.
Those dining at the popular restaurant will be met by signature green onyx flooring, Samurai outfits and a restaurant which features two large cherry blossom trees.
In further celebration, the restaurant has partnered with Ki No Bi Gin to create a series of limited-edition cocktails, each inspired by The Year of the Rabbit.
Hero cocktails include, The Good Fortune (£14) made from a blend of Ki No Bi Gin topped with Lilibet Rose Cointreau Citrus, raspberries and Absinthe, The Lucky Rabbit (£16) which features a citric blend of Ki No Bi Gin, Citrus, Cherry, and Ivy Champagne.
Guests can also enjoy the show stopping Lunar Martini (£17), incorporating Ki No Bi Gin and Dry Vermouth, and paired with a Rabbit’s favourite treat, a carrot.
For those with a sweet tooth, the restaurant has created a limited-edition dessert to indulge on throughout the campaign. The Golden Rabbit (£9.50), is a devilishly delicious dessert created from an exquisite chocolate brownie alongside tantalising honeycomb and raspberry pearls topped with a golden soft serve ice cream.