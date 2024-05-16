The Grove Inn Holbeck: Leeds pub and beloved music venue confirms reopening date after blaze
The Grove Inn in Holbeck is set to reopen its doors on May 30, following a six-figure refurbishment from pub company Stonegate Group.
The pub has been closed since November last year after being torched in a suspected arson attack. The blaze exposed asbestos in the building, delaying the work for months.
Work to restore The Grove Inn finally began last month and the pub is being restored to its former glory, with new ceilings, windows, and extensive refurbishments throughout - including restoration to its exterior, bringing its Victorian features and charm back to life.
With a history dating back to 1839, The Grove holds a special place in the hearts of Leeds residents, as it also stands as the longest running folk club in the town.
The couple behind the pub, Simon and Sharon Colgan, said they are thrilled to be reopening the venue this month.
Simon said: “The space has been completely restored throughout, and looks incredible.
“It’s going to be great to get the community back together again in this popular local pub, and we can’t wait to see you all there for some real ales and good times.”
The Grove is closely associated with local music. Iconic musician Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits has a history of performing at this very spot, and it was within The Grove that his later band, The Notting Hillbillies, were formed in the back room of the venue.
The pub will continue its musical legacy by hosting plenty of folk nights, open mic and various other music events, after music was moved to its sister pub The Duck and Drake while restoration took place.
