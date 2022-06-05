I don't think they have reason to be. A well run pub with good food, a decent selection of drinks and welcoming staff is a delightful place to be, regardless of who owns it.

The Fly Line in Garforth definitely ticks all the above boxes.

The Marston's pub is a relatively recent addition to the town's food and drink scene, opening up as a new build on Aberford Road a few years ago and it takes its name from the rail line that used to carry coal from Garforth to Aberford.

The Fly Line in Garforth (Photo: Google)

It's a popular place for families and is a busy Sunday lunch spot but it's worth a visit any day of the week.

Many people are attracted by the carvery which is served up every day but there's plenty more on the menu to tempt you in, including a good selection of vegetarian and vegan offerings. Starters, including buffalo cauliflower wings, crispy potato skins and brie dippers, are all roughly priced around the £5 mark.

We went straight in for the main courses though, with the vegetable and lentil chilli being the one to tempt me. Red lentils, beans, red pepper and soya mince combine to make a really tasty, light and healthy dish which isn't over powered by too much chilli, so it's safe for all palates.

It came served with soft, fluffy rice, crispy nachos and sour cream in exactly the right proportions. A perfect lunch option.

My companion plumped for the hunter's chicken. A succulent chicken breast smothered in melted cheese and barbecue sauce, it proved a satisfying choice, coming with chips, onion rings and really fresh salad leaves.

If you've left room for dessert a mouth watering selection of cakes is on offer, alongside favourites like apple crumble, sundaes and sticky toffee pudding.

Choosing a slice of one of the day's cakes I was presented with a gargantuan slab.

But don't despair if you become outfaced – the ‘cakeaway' service means anything you can't finish will be boxed up to take home.

All of that washed down with a couple of pints of Wainwrights brought the bill to just shy of £20 each.

Okay, so the Fly Line is in no danger of winning a Michelin star anytime soon – but if it's hearty food and a warm welcome you're after it's worth stopping by.

Factfile

Address: Fly Line, Aberford Road, Garforth, LS25 2EB

Telephone: 0113 493 1918

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, noon until 10pm

Scores

Atmosphere: 7

Food: 7

Service: 7