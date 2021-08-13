The five most Instagrammable bars in Leeds revealed

A new study from Uswitch has revealed the most Instagrammable bars in the city. It scored bars out of 60 on a number of factors - including Instagram hashtags, followers and ‘excellent’ TripAdvisor reviews.

Here are the five most Instagrammable bars in Leeds, according to the study:

1. The Alchemist

Location: Level 1, Trinity Leeds

With lowlights and a cosy atmosphere, The Alchemist in Leeds is one spot that should be on your list when searching for Instagrammable bars.

The venue has all kinds of magical touches that will give you an unforgettable experience. Order a smoking cocktail and watch it fizz before your eyes, or opt for something fruity. Its stunning cocktail menu and cosy atmosphere easily make it one of the most Instagrammable places in Leeds.

2. Neighbourhood

Location: Greek Street

Neighbourhood is full of bright colours, neon lights and foliage - making it a great place for an Instagram picture.

For those that love neon signs and a bit of pink decor, why not grab a drink at the dazzling bar? Sip on a cocktail or indulge in some delicious food; this bar has so much to offer you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to that all-important Insta pic.

3. The Ivy

Location: Vicar Lane

The Ivy is popular destination in a number of cities across the UK and the Leeds venue is no exception.. The stunning restaurant is known for its pretty colours and brightly decorated walls that make it a great location to snap some pictures.

The funky décor is just the start when it comes to this bar. Indulge in an afternoon tea with handcrafted cakes, order some impressive cocktails, or book a private dining experience. With so much to offer, The Ivy is the perfect place to get that picture for the 'gram.

4. Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

Location: Cross Belgrave Street

Belgrave isn’t just a bar, it’s a music venue and canteen that makes it a unique place for any occasion.

Spread across three floors including a spectacular roof terrace, the venue offers everything from canteen food, comedy and live music to craft beers and frozen cocktails.

Drop by Belgrave for a cool Instagram pic that your followers are guaranteed to love.

5. Headrow House

Location: The Headrow

Tucked away in a yard off The Headrow, this multi-purpose venue caters to everyone’s needs.

With four floors including a beer hall, restaurant and roof terrace, the bar is an Instagrammer's paradise with opportunities for a snap around every corner. Try one of their famous cocktails or soak in the views across Leeds' rooftops.