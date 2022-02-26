They bring energy, creativity and vitality to the city, not to mention lots of cash.

But as I nip into the Eldon for a quick drink, it feels like a sizeable chunk of them are piled into this unassuming Greene King pub on a corner of Woodhouse Lane.

It’s Wednesday night and that means it’s student night - and The Eldon is right across the road from the University of Leeds. If the routine is still the same as my student days, Wednesday is chosen as its the day university sports teams play their fixtures in the afternoon. Not that I ever really took part - I was more of a ‘try ultimate frisbee in freshers’ week and never turn up again’ kind of guy.

The Eldon.

As I walk in, it’s like the start of a fever dream. There must be around 50 students, mostly young women, many in khaki or wearing green face paint. Clearly it’s an army themed evening. It had slipped my mind but of course, the Eldon is on the infamous Otley Run bar crawl. A DJ pumps out some sort of house music as students run into the pub to shelter from the rain and crowd the bar.

It’s safe to say I feel a bit out of place, but I manage to grab a pint of non-descript lager and find a corner where I’m slightly protected from the madness. Loud, excited chatter is punctuated by shouts and squeals as the young hordes down spirits and cocktails on tap.

Apparently the pub is also frequented by local old-timers, but there aren’t many in evidence tonight, probably fearing they would be accidentally swept along Woodhouse Lane on a sea of Otley runners heading to The Dry Dock.

Last year, the pub was taken over by then 23-year-old landlord Arjun Flora - surely the youngest landlord in Leeds. You’d be hard pressed to tell him apart from his clientele given the average age tonight.

The young Sikh says he wants to “flip the script on what it means to be a landlord” and to create a welcoming space for all - all power to his elbow.

The vibe is warm, fun and friendly - and I’d happily drop in again, but maybe I’ll give the Wednesday nights a miss.

Factfile

Address: 190 Woodhouse Lane, LS2 9DX

Telephone: 0113 244 0567

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 3pm - 11pm; Friday, 3pm - 12am; Saturday, 12pm - 12am; Sunday, 12pm - 10pm

Website: www.greeneking.co.uk

Scores

Drinks : 6

Value: 7

Atmosphere: 5