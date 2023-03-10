Since the pub closed its doors, major works have been carried out to give it a fresh look and feel. New furniture and fittings have been installed as well as several HD TVs for screening Sky Sports and BT Sports. To add to the Crusader's sports offering, a new pool table and darts board have also been fitted.

Outside, the beer garden has had some changes made to it too during the investment, preparing it for the upcoming spring and summer months.

At the helm of the Crusader are operators Stacey Greenall and Matthew Endeacott, who are making the pub a family affair with the whole family unit being involved in the business. Stacey has been working in pubs for 15 years, previously managing a similar pub in Scholes. Alongside this, she has worked in various other people-focused roles such as wedding photography. Matthew also brings a broad spectrum of experience to the pub having previously worked as an electrician, transit driver and weekend wedding DJ.

The Crusader in Garforth has reopened its doors following a £346,000 investment. Pictured: pub operators Stacey Greenall and Matthew Endeacott

From first setting eyes on it, Stacey and Matthew could see the potential in the Crusader and have big plans to make it a community hub where everyone is welcome.

Stacey commented: “Myself and Matthew are so happy to have the doors at the Crusader open and to welcome in so many individuals from the local community. We truly want everyone to feel welcome and that they can make the pub their own.”

The pub has a large drinks offering too, with a good range of beers including Carling and John Smith’s. There will also be weekly entertainment including darts and dominoes nights, open-mic nights, disco nights with music from the 80s and 90s and karaoke.