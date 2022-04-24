The only fighting that goes on around here these days is to get a table and/or parking space at this ever popular pub - don’t expect to be able to drop in without a booking, you’ll be more than likely disappointed.

And there’s plenty of reasons why this traditional country pub in Saxton, just a few minutes drive from Aberford and the Lotherton estate, is so often filled to bursting.

You will always get the very warmest of welcomes from the friendly, attentive staff. And sometimes good old-fashioned, old school British pub cooking is the only thing that will do - and few places do it better than the Crooked Billet.

The Crooked Billet at Saxton.

The menu is packed with pub classics such as fish and chips, steak and ale pie and burgers and the giant Yorkshires that have to be seen to be believed and what the pub has become legendary for.

In the doorway is the wall of fame - the people who have managed to complete the Yorkshire Pudding Challenge - three courses of battery heaven, including a dessert pudding filled with ice cream. I bow before those who have achieved this inhuman feat.

There’s a good selection of starters but we gave them a miss - having been here many times we knew better to be tempted and saved ourselves for the incredibly generous but reasonably priced main courses.

The traditional roast dinners come with a choice of meat or nut roast - I went for the veggie option and wasn’t disappointed, lovely and tasty, swimming in veggie gravy and served with Yorkshire pudding (obviously), roasties and vegetables The ultimate comfort food basically.

I just about managed to clear my plate, which is more than can be said of my dining partner who went for the giant Yorkshire. In all my attempts (and there’s been several) to get through one I’ve never made it more than halfway. I have a side table in my living room smaller than these things. We are talking huge.

Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and stuffed with meat or nut roast, mashed potato and veg they are simply gorgeous but they really are a challenge - give it a go if you’re brave enough.

Sadly neither of us could face the dessert menu but on past experience you won't be disappointed if you can manage to tackle one.

With main courses hovering around the £13-15 mark and starters at £5-£8 prices are more than reasonable for the portion size - note that some menu items do come in smaller sizes on request. There's also a full kids' menu - and even your four-legged companion won't miss out. The dog-friendly pub offers a bowl for furry friends.

Whether it’s a traditional Sunday lunch or a cheeky midweek tea out, the Crooked Billet is very much worth a visit if you haven’t tried it out.

FACTFILE

Address: Saxton, LS24 9QN

Telephone: 01937 557389

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10am-10pm; Sat 9am-10pm; Sun: 9am-8pm

Website: crooked-billet.co.uk

Food: 8

Value: 8

Atmosphere: 7