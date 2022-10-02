Bradford businessman Aftab Ali bought the chain’s Headingley restaurant in 2019, following a difficult period in which the original business, founded in 2015, went into administration under its previous owner and sites in Leeds city centre, York, Harrogate and Sheffield shut. He resigned as a director in 2020, and according to Companies House records the directorship is now held by Zulfiqar Hussain.

Although he initially hoped to return to LS1, pre-Covid negotiations on a unit near John Lewis fell through.

The brand has now leased part of Grade II-listed Stratford House in Chapel Allerton, and will open a restaurant and takeaway in the former Black Market premises on Tuesday October 5.

The Cat's Pyjamas, Headingley

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the chain’s Facebook page read: “We are open six days a week (closed Mondays). We offer a dine in, takeaway and delivery service. Authentic Indian street food - prepared and served with love. we also have a great event space and outdoor area with covered seating. Outside catering is also available. We look forward to welcoming you.”

Mr Ali previously told The Yorkshire Post that he intended to target university cities and millennial customers with his expansion plans.

The new venture will have to compete with several curryhouses in Chapel Allerton – including De Baga, a street food and craft beer offering which opened this year, having expanded from Headingley.