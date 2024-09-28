Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you're facing a long wait for a train in Leeds, this is the best place to kill time - skip the standard boozers closer to the station.

The Brew Society, on Aire Street, is one of those hidden gems you wish you'd known about sooner. This laid-back coffee and beer haven is just a stone’s throw from the station, offering the ideal space to unwind in style.

It’s cosy and cool, intimate and friendly, with an atmosphere that puts itchy commuters at ease. And it certainly helps that the place is aesthetically pleasing.

The Brew Society can be found near Leeds Station, on Aire Street. | National World

There are exposed brick walls, dark wooden tones throughout and inviting sofas to sink into. It feels like the office of a wise old university professor, but more bohemian - like a living room away from home, but with much better drinks.

I visited on a rainy weekday and wished I'd brought a book to curl up with over a few pints. Speaking of drinks, the selection is more than generous.

The bar has a cosy, relaxing atmosphere. | National World

By day, The Brew Society is great for coffee lovers, but later on there's a rotating selection of traditional and craft beers that are guaranteed to impress. On my most recent call, I enjoyed the Sonoma pale ale from Track brewery.

At 3.8 per cent, it was crisp and fresh, with just the right amount of bitterness to make it interesting. It was citrusy too, with mandarin and grapefruit. After an initial frustration with train delays, I found myself hoping for a longer wait so I could enjoy a second pint.

The smoothness of the ale made it an easy choice for anyone who loves craft beer. And the hazy, golden appearance adds to its allure, inviting you to dive in.

The Sonoma pale ale from Track brewery. | National World

That's exactly what makes The Brew Society stand out in comparison with more generic spots near the station. The vibe here is relaxed and unpretentious, but it's easily cooler than many bars. Whether I'm going for a quick drink before or after a train, or meeting friends for a longer session, it always feels like an adorable little sanctuary in the city.

It has charm and character in abundance, testament to the beauty of independent spots. So, next time you’re waiting for a train, do yourself a favour and head to The Brew Society. You’ll leave just a little bit more in love with Leeds.

Factfile

Address: 26 Aire Street, Leeds, LS1 4HT

Opening hours: Mon-Wed, 7am-11pm; Thur-Fri, 7am-11pm; Sat, 10am-11pm

Website: instagram.com/thebrewsocietyleeds

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10