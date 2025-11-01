As a frequent visitor to Greek Street - and our office just around the corner - this bar has been hiding in plain sight.

The Bootlegger, located on Park Row, is styled as a prohibition-era speakeasy (thankfully without the actual threat of raids or fines). It’s a venue I’ve vaguely known of for years, but never actually stepped into until it recently caught my eye one Friday evening.

We arrived just as an acoustic singer was setting up. It was quiet at first, and the service was exceptional. We had a long chat with the bartender about everything from our favourite drinks to the week at work, and it was clear he knew the menu inside out.

Our reviewer tried The Bootlegger in Leeds | The Bootlegger

My friend ordered a pint of Guinness, which was poured and rested to perfection (great head, served cold, and passed the tilt test). I went for a Hendrick’s and slimline tonic, served exactly as it should be - with cucumber, not lime (a cardinal gin sin that I encountered at two other bars we visited later).

The Bootlegger’s cocktail list is vast, full of both classics and creative concoctions. There’s a Cherry Bakewell Spritz (one of 12 spritz varieties) with amaretto, Giffard cherry syrup, cherries and prosecco, and the brilliantly named Mr Lover Lover, a rum-based cocktail with Bounty dark rum, pineapple juice, Giffard passion fruit syrup, raspberries and lime. The menu itself is beautifully designed in full 1920s style.

The downside: it will set you back a pretty penny. Our drinks came to £22.10 for a double Hendrick’s (£13.20), slimline tonic (£2) and Guinness (£6.90). It was worth it for a treat, though, and there is a happy hour on selected drinks that runs from 4pm-10pm Tuesday to Friday, and noon-8pm on Saturdays - next time we’ll go for the cocktails.

The Bootlegger runs a happy hour on selected drinks from 4pm-10pm Tuesday to Friday, and noon-8pm on Saturdays | National World/The Bootlegger

As we sipped our drinks, the musician began his set, belting out crowd-pleasers from Luther Vandross to ABBA. Within minutes, the place was buzzing: people dancing, singing along, even begging him to stay on when he tried to take a break. The layout of the bar works perfectly whether you’re after a front-row seat to the music or a quieter, candlelit nook to chat.

With exceptional service, a deliciously varied menu, moody décor and an effortlessly warm atmosphere, I can’t believe The Bootlegger has stayed off my radar this long.

This might just be Leeds’ best-kept secret.

Factfile

Address: 18 Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5JA

Telephone: 0113 345 5445

Opening hours: Mon, closed; Tues-Fri, 4pm-midnight; Sat, noon-1am; Sun, noon, 9pm.

Website:

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 5/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 10/10