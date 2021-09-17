Whether you're popping out for a bite to eat with your other half or getting dressed up for a first date, these restaurants will set the mood for a romantic evening. These are the 10 most romantic restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews made by couples:
1. La Taberna
This family-run restaurant on York Place offers traditional Latin and Spanish food in the heart of the city centre, with low-lit lighting and cosy decor. The sizzling prawns in garlic and chilli oil are a hit. What could be more romantic than sharing tapas?
2. Bengal Brasserie
Enjoy a delicious curry in the lavish surroundings of Bengal Brasserie, located on Burley Road, Merrion Way and Roundhay Road. Reviewers praised the friendly staff who "always have a smile on their faces"
3. Brasserie Blanc
One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Such a lovely restaurant with a great ambience. It’s cosy and romantic yet has a lovely buzz. I had the cheese soufflé which was to die for, and the mushroom risotto which was beautiful also."
4.
The family-run Horsforth eatery serves tasty Greek and Turkish food and is perfect for a quiet evening with the other half. Graze on the hot meze sharing platter, with halloumi, potato keftedes, falafel, borek, sucuk, olives, salad and bread.