The most romantic restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor customers

The best romantic and first date restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews by couples

Looking for the perfect spot for a romantic dinner date in Leeds?

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:45 pm

Whether you're popping out for a bite to eat with your other half or getting dressed up for a first date, these restaurants will set the mood for a romantic evening. These are the 10 most romantic restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews made by couples:

1. La Taberna

This family-run restaurant on York Place offers traditional Latin and Spanish food in the heart of the city centre, with low-lit lighting and cosy decor. The sizzling prawns in garlic and chilli oil are a hit. What could be more romantic than sharing tapas?

2. Bengal Brasserie

Enjoy a delicious curry in the lavish surroundings of Bengal Brasserie, located on Burley Road, Merrion Way and Roundhay Road. Reviewers praised the friendly staff who "always have a smile on their faces"

3. Brasserie Blanc

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Such a lovely restaurant with a great ambience. It’s cosy and romantic yet has a lovely buzz. I had the cheese soufflé which was to die for, and the mushroom risotto which was beautiful also."

4.

The family-run Horsforth eatery serves tasty Greek and Turkish food and is perfect for a quiet evening with the other half. Graze on the hot meze sharing platter, with halloumi, potato keftedes, falafel, borek, sucuk, olives, salad and bread.

